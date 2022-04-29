뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Announces His First Official Activity After Military Discharge
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Announces His First Official Activity After Military Discharge

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Announces His First Official Activity After Military Discharge

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.04.29 16:22 View Count
Park Bo Gum Announces His First Activity After Military Discharge
Actor Park Bo Gum is confirmed to resume his activities soon, after completing his mandatory military service.

On April 29, it was reported that Park Bo Gum has been chosen as one of the hosts for the '58th Baeksang Arts Awards'.
Park Bo Gum
Park Bo Gum, who enlisted in the Marine Corps in August 2020, is set to be discharged from the mandatory duty on April 30.

The actor has already left his base on February 21 for his final vacation leave, and he was not required to return to his base until his discharge date due to the Navy's COVID-19 protocols.
Park Bo Gum Announces His First Activity After Military Discharge
Following the reports, Park Bo Gum's management agency Blossom Entertainment stated, "Park Bo Gum plans on greeting his fans for the first time after his discharge through the upcoming 'Baeksang Arts Awards'."

Park Bo Gum has hosted the awards ceremony since 2019, alongside entertainer Shin Dong-yup and singer/actress Suzy.
Park Bo Gum Announces His First Activity After Military Discharge
Meanwhile, the '58th Baeksang Arts Awards' is set to take place on May 6 at 7PM KST.

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, Republic of Korea Navy)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.