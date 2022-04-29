[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Announces His First Official Activity After Military Discharge

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Bo Gum is confirmed to resume his activities soon, after completing his mandatory military service.On April 29, it was reported that Park Bo Gum has been chosen as one of the hosts for the '58th Baeksang Arts Awards'.Park Bo Gum, who enlisted in the Marine Corps in August 2020, is set to be discharged from the mandatory duty on April 30.The actor has already left his base on February 21 for his final vacation leave, and he was not required to return to his base until his discharge date due to the Navy's COVID-19 protocols.Following the reports, Park Bo Gum's management agency Blossom Entertainment stated, "Park Bo Gum plans on greeting his fans for the first time after his discharge through the upcoming 'Baeksang Arts Awards'."Park Bo Gum has hosted the awards ceremony since 2019, alongside entertainer Shin Dong-yup and singer/actress Suzy.Meanwhile, the '58th Baeksang Arts Awards' is set to take place on May 6 at 7PM KST.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, Republic of Korea Navy)(SBS Star)