[SBS Star] "He Doesn't Leave You Unread" Rapper Lizzo Says BTS J-HOPE Is a Text Etiquette King

American rapper Lizzo shared how great of a texter J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS is.On April 29, American Internet radio platform released a video of Lizzo featuring in one of their radio shows 'About Damn Time'.During the radio show, Lizzo opened up about her relationship with BTS.Lizzo said, "I got J-HOPE's number, so we are texting. He's a great texter, expressive. He doesn't leave you unread."She resumed, "If it's been long since he's replied to my texts, he'll be like, 'I'm so sorry", and apologizes for how long it's taken."About BTS, she commented, "Good people, like actually good vitality. I believe that's why I've gravitated towards BTS. They remind me of myself where it's like, self-love, this positive energy and the way they love their fans."She continued, "I really feel the same way, and they genuinely have just a pure and positive energy all the time."Naturally, the question about whether she would want to collaborate with BTS came up.Without hesitating for a single moment, Lizzo answered, "Absolutely. I have to be careful, because their fans are fierce!"Then, she laughed and added, "But absolutely, I would just say that. I would love to.", then exclaimed, "Love you ARMY!"Lizzo befriended the members of BTS at an English singer-songwriter Harry Styles concert last year, and they have been bonding more and more since.She even attended BTS' recent concert 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' in Los Angeles, the United States.Currently, all ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) around the world are excited to hear about their ongoing friendship, and their possible upcoming collaboration.(Credit= 'Audacy' 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)