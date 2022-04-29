뉴스
[SBS Star] Yoon Ji Sung Shares What It Was Like to Perform with Wanna One Members in 3 Years
Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.29 14:35
K-pop artist Yoon Ji Sung revealed what it was like to perform with the members of Wanna One in over three years. 

On April 27, Yoon Ji Sung sat down for an interview with the press.

During the interview, Yoon Ji Sung talked about Wanna One's recent reunion.  

Back on December 11, 2021, Wanna One reunited on stage for the first time following their disbandment at '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards'. 

The 11 members of Wanna One made debut following their appearance on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2'. 

Wanna One kicked off the group's promotion in August 2017, then officially wrapped it up with its final concert 'Therefore' in January 2019. 

Their performance at '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards' marked their first reunion in over three years since January 2019. 

The Taiwanese member Lai Kaunlin unfortunately could not make it due to his busy schedule, but fans were happy to see the 10 of them in public, performing their old songs. 
 

Yoon Ji Sung said, "We all chat to each other and meet up very often, so it felt almost as if we met yesterday when we actually gathered together." 

He continued, "I've been promoting solo for like three years now, so it's about time I get used to performing by myself on stage. When I was just getting used to that, I got to perform with them. I suddenly felt much more secure and relieved on stage." 

He carried on, "When I'm with the members of Wanna One, I still have so much fun with them. Even looking at each other makes us laugh. The preparations for the stage as well as the performance itself were all amazing memories." 
Yoon Ji Sung
But their practice did not go as smooth as they wanted, Yoon Ji Sung laughingly explained, "As it has been long since we performed our songs together, we got lost and confused several times." 

He resumed, "But we were like, 'Let's try dancing to the songs as we remember them, without discussing the moves.' We wanted to look as natural as possible, you know. It truly was fun. I really enjoyed their company." 
Yoon Ji Sung
After that, Yoon Ji Sung mentioned one of Wanna One members―DAEHWI writing and composing a track 'SUMMER DRIVE' for his latest release 'MIRO'. 

Yoon Ji Sung stated, "I thought it would be good if someone who knew me well to make music for me, so I asked DAEHWI if he could make a song for me. I felt grateful that he was more than happy to do that for me."

He added, "He sent me like four tracks, and I chose one that I thought would suit me the most. He also listened to my other songs, and shared his opinion in detail with me. He gave me a lot of help." 

(Credit= 'Mnet K-POP' YouTube, DG Entertainment, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
