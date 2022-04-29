[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Responds to a Fan's Question: What Would You Name Your Kids?

이미지 확대하기

�� 아이의 이름을 무엇으로 짓고 싶습니까?

�� 저는 전씨이기 때문에~ 전설! 이 세상의 전설이 되어라! 전레전드가 되어라~ 그리고 전율! 모든 세상 사람들에게 짜릿한 전율을 주어라~ 크흐흐ㅡㄹ~



JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS shared some name idea for his future children.On April 28, JUNGKOOK took to his personal Instagram and held a short Q&A session for his fans.Among hundreds and thousands of questions that he received from fans, one fan asked JUNGKOOK, "What would you name your future kids?"To this, JUNGKOOK left a recorded answer, saying, "Since my family name is 'Jeon', I would probably name my kid 'Jeon Seol'. Be the legend of this world! Jeon Legend."He added, "And also 'Jeon Yool'. Give everyone in this world some shivers with your greatness."The word 'Jeon-seol' (전설) means 'legend' in Korean, and 'Jeon-yool' (전율) means 'shivers' in Korean.Fans were impressed with JUNGKOOK's name idea, as they sound cool while holding great meanings behind them.They commented, "He's even good at naming others. I love the names.", "JUNGKOOK, will you marry me?", "I'm 100% sure that he will make a great dad.", and more.(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, Online Community, 'jungkook.97' Instagram)(SBS Star)