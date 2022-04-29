뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Responds to a Fan's Question: What Would You Name Your Kids?
Published 2022.04.29 14:34 Updated 2022.04.29 14:35 View Count
BTS JUNGKOOK
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS shared some name idea for his future children.

On April 28, JUNGKOOK took to his personal Instagram and held a short Q&A session for his fans.

Among hundreds and thousands of questions that he received from fans, one fan asked JUNGKOOK, "What would you name your future kids?"
BTS JUNGKOOK
To this, JUNGKOOK left a recorded answer, saying, "Since my family name is 'Jeon', I would probably name my kid 'Jeon Seol'. Be the legend of this world! Jeon Legend."

He added, "And also 'Jeon Yool'. Give everyone in this world some shivers with your greatness."

The word 'Jeon-seol' (전설) means 'legend' in Korean, and 'Jeon-yool' (전율) means 'shivers' in Korean.
BTS JUNGKOOK
Fans were impressed with JUNGKOOK's name idea, as they sound cool while holding great meanings behind them.

They commented, "He's even good at naming others. I love the names.", "JUNGKOOK, will you marry me?", "I'm 100% sure that he will make a great dad.", and more.
 
(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, Online Community, 'jungkook.97' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
