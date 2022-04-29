[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Responds to a Fan's Question: What Would You Name Your Kids?

On April 28, JUNGKOOK took to his personal Instagram and held a short Q&A session for his fans.
Among hundreds and thousands of questions that he received from fans, one fan asked JUNGKOOK, "What would you name your future kids?"
He added, "And also 'Jeon Yool'. Give everyone in this world some shivers with your greatness."
The word 'Jeon-seol' (전설) means 'legend' in Korean, and 'Jeon-yool' (전율) means 'shivers' in Korean.
They commented, "He's even good at naming others. I love the names.", "JUNGKOOK, will you marry me?", "I'm 100% sure that he will make a great dad.", and more.
(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, Online Community, 'jungkook.97' Instagram)
(SBS Star)