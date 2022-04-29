뉴스
[SBS Star] "But I Never Planned on Starring in the MV..." SUGA & PSY Share How They Ended Up Working Together
Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.29 13:11
K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA and singer PSY shared how they ended up working with each other on their upcoming track 'That That'.

Recently, PSY revealed that the title track 'That That' from his upcoming album was co-produced by him and SUGA. 

Regarding this incredible collaboration, PSY stated, "After it was confirmed that SUGA was going to collaborate with me, I got so excited." 

He laughingly continued, "I got too excited to the point that I couldn't fall asleep. I didn't get a good night's sleep for days following that. I felt like I saved the world in my previous life." 

The singer excitedly revealed how the collaboration happened as well, "Actually, SUGA contacted me first. One day, I received a message from an unknown number. That turned out to be SUGA!" 
 

In an interview that PSY's management agency P NATION posted online, SUGA shared his thoughts on the collaboration. 

SUGA said, "To be honest, I haven't gotten that close with anyone I've ever collaborated with. It's because I'm usually not the type to meet up with my collaborators in person." 

He went on, "But he kept wanting to see me in person. While producing, we also communicated a lot." 

Then, PSY commented, "At the beginning, we met because he wanted to produce my music. Then, he ended up featuring on the track." 

He resumed, "Then, he ended up learning the intense choreography and starred in my music video. Step by step, Yoon-gi (SUGA's real name) got more and more involved.", then laughed in an evil but playful way. 

With an awkward smile, SUGA said, "I seriously didn't expect to be dancing with PSY. Ah, I thought I was only writing the song."
 
Meanwhile, PSY and SUGA's collaborative track 'That That' is scheduled to be released on April 29 at 6PM KST. 

(Credit= 'psy_oppa' Twitter, 'officialpsy' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
