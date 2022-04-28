[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Gets Customized Luxury Brand Matching Hoodies as ASTRO Team Uniform

이미지 확대하기

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO gifted customized matching hoodies from a luxury brand to his fellow group members.On April 28, ASTRO updated the group's Twitter with a new post.The post included three photos of the four members of the group―Cha Eun-woo, MJ, ROCKY and JINJIN posing in front of a huge mirror in a dance studio.They were all wearing the same black, comfortable-but-fashionable hoodie in the photos.In the last photo, they put their hands together, showing the wrist of their hoodie.There were their initials elegantly written on the wrist in white.Along with the photos, the members of ASTRO excitedly wrote, "Eun-woo got matching hoodies for our team from Burberry!"They continued, "Unfortunately, MOON BIN and SANHA were not here for the photos today. But we will try taking photos with them as well the next time. We'll wear these well, Eun-woo!"Back in July last year, Cha Eun-woo was announced as a Global Ambassador for Burberry.It is assumed that Cha Eun-woo got the hoodie customized from Burberry just for his group members.Under this post, fans left comments such as, "I'm crying! ASTRO is definitely a family!", "Awww! This is so sweet of him.", "Team uniform?! This is way too amazing!" and so on.(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter)(SBS Star)