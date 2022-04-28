[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Gets Customized Luxury Brand Matching Hoodies as ASTRO Team Uniform

On April 28, ASTRO updated the group's Twitter with a new post.
The post included three photos of the four members of the group―Cha Eun-woo, MJ, ROCKY and JINJIN posing in front of a huge mirror in a dance studio.
They were all wearing the same black, comfortable-but-fashionable hoodie in the photos.
There were their initials elegantly written on the wrist in white.
They continued, "Unfortunately, MOON BIN and SANHA were not here for the photos today. But we will try taking photos with them as well the next time. We'll wear these well, Eun-woo!"
It is assumed that Cha Eun-woo got the hoodie customized from Burberry just for his group members.
Under this post, fans left comments such as, "I'm crying! ASTRO is definitely a family!", "Awww! This is so sweet of him.", "Team uniform?! This is way too amazing!" and so on.
(SBS Star)