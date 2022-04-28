뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Gets Customized Luxury Brand Matching Hoodies as ASTRO Team Uniform
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Gets Customized Luxury Brand Matching Hoodies as ASTRO Team Uniform

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Gets Customized Luxury Brand Matching Hoodies as ASTRO Team Uniform

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.28 18:27 View Count
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Gets Customized Luxury Brand Matching Hoodies as ASTRO Team Uniform
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO gifted customized matching hoodies from a luxury brand to his fellow group members. 

On April 28, ASTRO updated the group's Twitter with a new post. 

The post included three photos of the four members of the group―Cha Eun-woo, MJ, ROCKY and JINJIN posing in front of a huge mirror in a dance studio. 

They were all wearing the same black, comfortable-but-fashionable hoodie in the photos. 
ASTRO
In the last photo, they put their hands together, showing the wrist of their hoodie. 

There were their initials elegantly written on the wrist in white. 
ASTRO
Along with the photos, the members of ASTRO excitedly wrote, "Eun-woo got matching hoodies for our team from Burberry!" 

They continued, "Unfortunately, MOON BIN and SANHA were not here for the photos today. But we will try taking photos with them as well the next time. We'll wear these well, Eun-woo!" 
ASTRO
Back in July last year, Cha Eun-woo was announced as a Global Ambassador for Burberry. 

It is assumed that Cha Eun-woo got the hoodie customized from Burberry just for his group members. 

Under this post, fans left comments such as, "I'm crying! ASTRO is definitely a family!", "Awww! This is so sweet of him.", "Team uniform?! This is way too amazing!" and so on. 
ASTRO
(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.