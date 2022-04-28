[SBS Star] "Let's Go!" Billie Eilish Tags BTS J-HOPE on Instagram

이미지 확대하기

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish gave a shout-out to J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS on Instagram.On April 26, Billie Eilish reposted J-HOPE's recent post on Instagram and excitedly wrote, "LETS GOOOO."J-HOPE's post was of him rocking Billie Eilish's sneakers and apparel collection.The fact that the 'bad guy' star reposted the BTS member's photos one by one surprised everyone, as J-HOPE's photo was literally all over her Instagram Stories feed.Billie Eilish launched her collection in collaboration with a global sports gear brand, and the shoes are made from post-consumer recycled materials.This is not the first time for Billie Eilish and BTS' fans to see the two mega stars' interaction.BTS JUNGKOOK named Billie Eilish as one of his favorite singers multiple times, and even shared his 'bad guy' lip sync video on social media.Back in December 2019, Billie Eilish and the members of BTS also met at the Variety's Hitmakers Brunch held at Soho House, Los Angeles.(Credit= 'billieeilish' Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC, Variety)(SBS Star)