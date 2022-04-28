[SBS Star] "Let's Go!" Billie Eilish Tags BTS J-HOPE on Instagram

On April 26, Billie Eilish reposted J-HOPE's recent post on Instagram and excitedly wrote, "LETS GOOOO."
J-HOPE's post was of him rocking Billie Eilish's sneakers and apparel collection.
This is not the first time for Billie Eilish and BTS' fans to see the two mega stars' interaction.
BTS JUNGKOOK named Billie Eilish as one of his favorite singers multiple times, and even shared his 'bad guy' lip sync video on social media.
Back in December 2019, Billie Eilish and the members of BTS also met at the Variety's Hitmakers Brunch held at Soho House, Los Angeles.
(SBS Star)