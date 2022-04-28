뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "After Meeting Kim Tae Ri..." WJSN BONA Shares the Difference Between K-pop Star & Actress
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "After Meeting Kim Tae Ri..." WJSN BONA Shares the Difference Between K-pop Star & Actress

[SBS Star] "After Meeting Kim Tae Ri..." WJSN BONA Shares the Difference Between K-pop Star & Actress

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.28 17:39 View Count
[SBS Star] "After Meeting Kim Tae Ri..." WJSN BONA Shares the Difference Between K-pop Star & Actress
BONA of K-pop girl group WJSN shared that she found the difference between a K-pop star and actress after meeting actress Kim Tae Ri. 

On April 27 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', BONA made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, BONA spoke about her recently-ended drama 'Twenty Five Twenty One' that she featured in with Kim Tae Ri. 

In the drama, BONA and Kim Tae Ri acted as talented and skilled fencers for the national team. 
BONA
About her great fencing ability that she showed in the drama, BONA said, "Right after I received a call that I got the part in the drama, I practiced fencing every day. I received private lessons from the gold medalist fencer, and practiced it every single day for three months." 

She continued, "Tae Ri and I are rivals in the drama, but we also fought with each other before we began shooting. Tae Ri had started learning and practicing fencing like four months ahead of me though. Her body was much more used to using those muscles for fencing than me." 

"Because we are both very competitive people, the person who lost would always say, 'Let's do another round next week.'", she laughingly commented. 
BONA
Then, the hosts asked which of them was better at fencing. 

BONA laughed and answered, "Tae Ri is much better than I am. She is much more accurate and fast. But when it comes to fights you've got to have luck and be able to use little tricks. I think I was better at that than her." 

She resumed, "During those fights, I realized the difference between a K-pop star and actress. I feel like actresses lay great groundwork for what they have to do. They are good at preparing themselves well to learn the basic skills." 

The WJSN member lastly stated, "But with K-pop stars, we are just used to making maximum efficiency in the shortest time. So, I think I learned to win fights rather than having good basic skills for fencing." 
BONA
(Credit= MBC Radio Star, tvN Twenty Five Twenty One) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.