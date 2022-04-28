뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SAKURA Thanks IZ*ONE Members for Helping Her with Korean When She Could Not Speak It at All
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] SAKURA Thanks IZ*ONE Members for Helping Her with Korean When She Could Not Speak It at All

[SBS Star] SAKURA Thanks IZ*ONE Members for Helping Her with Korean When She Could Not Speak It at All

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.28 16:33 View Count
[SBS Star] SAKURA Thanks IZ*ONE Members for Helping Her with Korean When She Could Not Speak It at All
Disbanded K-pop project girl group IZ*ONE's member SAKURA expressed gratitude to the members of IZ*ONE for helping her with Korean when she could not speak at all. 

On April 26, one YouTube channel revealed a video of SAKURA talking to some children online. 

In this video, SAKURA shared the struggles that she had as a non-Korean living and working in Korea. 

SAKURA especially talked about the time when she first came to Korea, "It's been about four years since I came to Korea. When I first came here, I couldn't speak Korean at all. I could only say 'hi' and 'thank you'. Life wasn't easy."
SAKURA
She resumed, "As I had to make debut right away, I had no chance to learn Korean in a classroom environment; I had to learn it by being around Korean people. I had no idea what the lyrics meant, how to read them, what my instructors told me to do and more." 

She continued, "When I was invited to be on a television show, I would have to read the hosts and other guests' facial expressions. When they laughed, I just laughed too, without knowing why they laughed."

"I was suddenly away from my parents, and all the girls who were training with me were better than me in every way. Everything was so tough for me.", the Japanese K-pop star stated.  
SAKURA
Then, SAKURA revealed that she was able to go through the difficult time all thanks to her fellow IZ*ONE members. 

SAKURA commented, "Some of my fellow group members were able to speak some Japanese, so they helped me a lot. They translated Korean to Japanese and Japanese to Korean for me. I still feel grateful for what they did for me then." 

She went on, "If it wasn't for them, I would probably be in Japan right now. The help they gave me may seem little to them, but it felt enormous to me. I still feel so thankful for their help, and I would never be able to forget that. It'll remain in my heart forever." 

She smiled and told the children, "So, if you ever get to meet a friend who is struggling with the language, help them, okay?" 
 

Before SAKURA joined Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 48' in 2018, she had already been active in the Japanese music industry for years. 

As SAKURA gained a great number of votes in 'Produce 48', she made debut as a member of project girl group IZ*ONE that debuted in October 2018 and disbanded in April 2021. 

Following the disbandment, SAKURA joined management agency SOURCE MUSIC. 

She is set to make debut as a member of upcoming 6-member girl group LE SSERAFIM on May 2. 

(Credit= 'odg' YouTube, Mnet Produce 48, 'official.izone' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.