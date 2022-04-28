뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON Faces Criticism After Taking Staff Members for Granted
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON Faces Criticism After Taking Staff Members for Granted

[SBS Star] THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON Faces Criticism After Taking Staff Members for Granted

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.04.28 14:47 Updated 2022.04.28 14:48 View Count
THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON
YOUNGHOON of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ is in the center of criticism after he allegedly took his staff members for granted during a recent live broadcast.

On April 27, a post titled, 'YOUNGHOON, isn't this what celebrity power abuse looks like?' went viral online.

In the post, the writer included screenshots of YOUNGHOON's live broadcast that was held on the same day.
THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON
While interacting with his fans, YOUNGHOON said, "I kind of want to drink some orange juice. I'm saying this because by saying it like this, I feel like I will be able to drink it soon."

Just like he said, one of his staff members delivered a cup of orange juice to him.
THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON
After that, YOUNGHOON said to his fans, "Do (my wishes) all come true when I just say it? Should we test how far this goes?", and said that he wants to eat a piece of cake that he ate the other day.
THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON
YOUNGHOON's such remarks garnered divided reactions among fans.

While most of them are saying that he was just showing how friendly and attentive his staff members are, others criticized that his words are the example of 'celebrity disease'; celebrities taking their staff members' (or fans') support for granted after their rapid rise to stardom.

The comments include, "Staff members are not your friends. No excuses for that.", "That looks so rude. I can tell that he will be worse behind the camera.", "It would be better if he at least said thank you.", and more.

(Credit= 'THE BOYZ' V LIVE)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.