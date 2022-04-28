뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Says She Hides in the Restroom to Listen to the Audience Reviewing Her Movies
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Says She Hides in the Restroom to Listen to the Audience Reviewing Her Movies

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Says She Hides in the Restroom to Listen to the Audience Reviewing Her Movies

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.28 14:34 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Says She Hides in the Restroom to Listen to the Audience Reviewing Her Movies
Actress Park Bo Young shared an interesting way that she uses to find out how the audience responds to her movies. 

On April 27, Park Bo Young guested on tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block'. 

During the talk, Park Bo Young revealed how hard it is for her to get honest responses on her movies from her actor/actress friends. 

Park Bo Young said, "For a VIP preview, I would usually invite my friends who work in the same industry as I do. When I ask them for their review, they're usually just like, 'It was good. I liked it!'" 

She continued, "As I felt like they weren't being honest with me, I always ask them, 'Seriously though, is it really good?', 'Be honest with me.', 'Tell me honestly.' Lee Kwang Soo and I are always saying this to each other, actually." 
Park Bo Young
Despite her tries, Park Bo Young said she failed to get honest responses from people around her, so she found another way to get the audience's opinion. 

The actress said, "What I did was to get a ticket to the movies, and sit at the very back. Instead of focusing on the movie, I watched the audience's response to each scene. I like figuring out which scenes they find funny." 

She went on, "When the movie ends, I would walk slowly towards the exit among the crowd. While I walk, I would carefully listen to their words. But there is a better place where I can get their honest opinion, and it's the restroom." 

She laughingly resumed, "I would hide in the restroom, and listen to what people say about my movies there. It's really the best place for it. They tend to make sharp criticism in the restroom as well." 
Park Bo Young
Then, Park Bo Young talked about this one time when she heard a woman criticizing her acting as she washed her hands right next to them. 

Park Bo Young said, "She was like, 'She wasn't very good in it, wasn't she?' After hearing that, I kept thinking to myself, 'Was my acting that bad? Did I really do a bad job?'"

She added, "But I do this every time my movie comes out. I want the audience's real and honest responses, you know." 
Park Bo Young
(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.