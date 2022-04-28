[SBS Star] SUNMI Clarifies the Press' Misunderstanding That She Allegedly "Lied" to Them

On April 26, SUNMI arrived at Incheon International Airport after wrapping up her personal schedule in Los Angeles, the United States.
The singer coincidentally returned on the same day as K-pop girl group TWICE, who has been in Japan for the group's world tour.
Seeing the reporters, SUNMI's manager informed reporters to gather at Gate B instead and moved to Gate B.
Just before SUNMI's arrival, however, the manager reportedly moved to Gate A, and SUNMI was seen coming out from Gate A.
One of the news outlets even captioned, "The difference between when she has a sponsored product on or not," as many celebrities often wear sponsored items to the airport and cooperate with reporters on taking their photos.
It seems like the news outlet speculated that she might have shown a different attitude as she was not wearing sponsored products at the time.
Shortly after the reports, SUNMI took to her Instagram and clarified the misunderstanding herself.
She went on, "I'm sorry. I've always been bright at the airport, but I was definitely taken aback that time. Plus! I didn't have any sponsored items in the photo on the right either..."
To this, fans commented, "Celebrities also have their rights to have some privacy.", "I honestly don't see any problems here. Leave her alone!", "Let her be however she wants to be. It was her 'personal schedule'.", and more.
(Credit= 'miyayeah' Instagram)
(SBS Star)