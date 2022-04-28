[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Told Yoon Eun Hye He Will Continue to Bring Up On-air Romance with Kim Jong-kook?

이미지 확대하기

Actress Yoon Eun Hye shared that entertainer Yu Jae Seok apologized to her about keep bringing up her past on-air romance with singer Kim Jong-kook, but will not stop doing it.On April 27 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Yoon Eun Hye made a guest appearance.In this episode, Yoon Eun Hye was seen speaking about her on-air romance with Kim Jong-kook on SBS' past television show 'X-Man'.Back then, Yoon Eun Hye and Kim Jong-kook's on-air romance gained a lot of attention; one particular scene when they played 'Of Course' game is still much talked about even though it has been almost 17 years since it was broadcast.At that time, Kim Jong-kook covered Yoon Eun Hye's ears when he forcefully had to say 'Of course.' to a question, "Do you hate Yoon Eun Hye?"Regarding this scene, Yoon Eun Hye said, "I was like, 'Why is he covering my ears?' at first, but everybody around us were going wild."She added, "It took me two seconds to realize what was going on. After two seconds, I got goosebumps. I thought to myself, 'Wow, Kim Jong-kook is genius.'"After that, the hosts mentioned the 'Running Man' video that compiled moments where the members talked about Yoon Eun Hye being one of the hottest 'Running Man' videos on YouTube.Yoon Eun Hye laughed and commented, "Ah yes, I've never featured on 'Running Man' as well. They mentioned me many times. The video is like 40 minutes long. It seemed like Yu Jae Seok often mentioned me to Kim Jong-kook to win games where he loses when he loses control of his emotions."She resumed, "Since Yu Jae Seok mentioned me again in 'Hangout with Yoo', I actually called him. Yu Jae Seok apologized to me, but I told him that it was okay."She laughingly went on, "Then, he was like, 'Oh really? In that case, I'll speak about you again. Sorry in advance!'"(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)