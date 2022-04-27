뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Semantic Error' JAECHAN Shares DKZ's Latest Album Was Sold 100 Times More than the Last One
[SBS Star] 'Semantic Error' JAECHAN Shares DKZ's Latest Album Was Sold 100 Times More than the Last One

[SBS Star] 'Semantic Error' JAECHAN Shares DKZ's Latest Album Was Sold 100 Times More than the Last One

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.27
[SBS Star] Semantic Error JAECHAN Shares DKZs Latest Album Was Sold 100 Times More than the Last One
JAECHAN of K-pop boy group DKZ revealed that he was shocked about the group's new album being sold 100 times more than their last album. 

On April 27 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', DKZ made a special appearance. 
DKZ
During the talk, the host Choi Hwa-jeong mentioned DKZ's latest album selling considerably more than the last one. 

She said, "100,000 copies of your latest album were sold in the first week of release. Your songs are charting well on music charts outside Korea as well. Did you expect this album to receive this much love?" 

With a smile, JAECHAN responded, "In the first week of release for our last album, 1,400 copies were sold. It was 100,000 copies this time, so it is a huge difference. I feel like I'm living in a dream nowadays."

JONGHYEONG added, "When I first saw the number 100,000 on the website where we could view the stats, I thought there was some sort of error. I was honestly so surprised." 
DKZ
Then, Choi Hwa-jeong talked about JAECHAN's series 'Semantic Error' that got the group known to more K-pop fans. 

A BL (Boys Love) series based on a popular webtoon, 'Semantic Error' is one of the most talked about series among young generation that was premiered earlier this year. 

In the series, JAECHAN took the lead role of a robot-like college student 'Choo Sang-woo' alongside actor Park Seo Ham, who played the character 'Jang Jae-young'―a popular student at a university, studying Visual Design. 

Regarding his appearance, JAECHAN stated, "I was very nervous before I began shooting the series. I felt pressured to do well, because my character existed in a webtoon before me and I had to portray him like how the webtoon readers imagined him to be." 

He continued, "At first, they made some negative comments about my acting, so I felt even more pressured. But I'm happy that they love the series now. I'm currently busy auditioning for other projects." 
DKZ
Upon hearing this, Choi Hwa-jeong asked the members of DKZ if they watched 'Semantic Error'. 

They all said yes, and KYOUNGYOON commented, "I watched the series with JAECHAN. I was keep going like, 'Is that really you?'", then laughed. 

(Credit= '1077power' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, 'watcha_kr' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)
