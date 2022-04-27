[SBS Star] Fans Notice IVE WONYOUNG Likes to Wear the Same Clothes for Years

Recently, one fan of WONYOUNG shared an interesting fact about the K-pop star on a popular online community.
The uploader pointed out that WONYOUNG often tends to keep clothes for quite some time and wears them for a long time.
To prove this, the uploader added some photos of WONYOUNG in the past and current WONYOUNG wearing the same clothes.
WONYOUNG was spotted wearing these for reality show shootings this year.
The next past photo showed WONYOUNG wearing a black padded jacket in 2017.
WONYOUNG wore the same jacket following her debut; she explained that she had the jacket since the first year in middle school when she wore it not too long ago.
At a clothing store, she bought a beautiful flower-patterned dress.
A short while ago, WONYOUNG shared a photo of her wearing this particular dress on her Instagram.
(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment, Online Community)
(SBS Star)