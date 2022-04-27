뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EunHyuk Says Lee Gi Kwang & TAEMIN Robbed(?) Him at a Clothing Store in the U.S.
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] EunHyuk Says Lee Gi Kwang & TAEMIN Robbed(?) Him at a Clothing Store in the U.S.

[SBS Star] EunHyuk Says Lee Gi Kwang & TAEMIN Robbed(?) Him at a Clothing Store in the U.S.

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.27 16:20 View Count
[SBS Star] EunHyuk Says Lee Gi Kwang & TAEMIN Robbed(?) Him at a Clothing Store in the U.S.
EunHyuk of K-pop boy group Super Junior talked about Lee Gi Kwang of boy group Highlight and TAEMIN of boy group SHINee robbing(?) him at a clothing store in the United States in the past. 

On April 27 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza', EunHyuk made a guest appearance.

While having a conversation together, EunHyuk and Lee Gi Kwang reminisced the time when they shot JTBC's television show 'WHY NOT―The Dancer' together in 2018. 

'WHY NOT―The Dancer' was filmed in Los Angeles; it depicted EunHyuk, Lee Gi Kwang and TAEMIN collaborating with renowned dancers in L.A. for one-and-only choreography. 
EunHyuk, TAEMIN and Lee Gi Kwang
EunHyuk said, "I remember cooking together at the place that we were staying. It wasn't anything fancy, but I remember us going like, 'This is good. This is so American.'" 

Lee Gi Kwang laughed and responded, "I made some toast with bacon for you, remember that? I was like, 'This is American style.'" 

EunHyuk answered, "Ah yes. I think I remember those times when we had good conversations with a can of beer together better than the times I spent dancing there." 
EunHyuk, TAEMIN and Lee Gi Kwang
Lee Gi Kwang nodded and commented, "You bought us these really nice expensive clothes for us then." 

After laughing, EunHyuk playfully stated, "I wouldn't say that it was my entire will to buy those clothes for you two, but I did buy them indeed. I think it was more like you guys robbed me at the store though." 

He continued, "You and TAEMIN kept going, 'Oh, sunbae-nim, you are amazing, blah blah blah.' I had no choice. In that episode, it looks like I was happy to purchase the clothes, but I honestly got robbed in real life, everyone." 
EunHyuk, TAEMIN and Lee Gi Kwang
Lee Gi Kwang laughingly said, "Actually, you asked, 'Don't you want to get anything more?' at that time, so I was going to pick one more up for myself, but I decided not to in the end. I still wear the stuff that you bought for me." 

With a smile, EunHyuk added, "Well, it's all a memory, isn't it? When you see the clothes, it takes you back to that time, right? That's why I bought them for you and TAEMIN." 

(Credit= 'whynot_thedancer' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.