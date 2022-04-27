[SBS Star] EunHyuk Says Lee Gi Kwang & TAEMIN Robbed(?) Him at a Clothing Store in the U.S.

On April 27 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza', EunHyuk made a guest appearance.
While having a conversation together, EunHyuk and Lee Gi Kwang reminisced the time when they shot JTBC's television show 'WHY NOT―The Dancer' together in 2018.
'WHY NOT―The Dancer' was filmed in Los Angeles; it depicted EunHyuk, Lee Gi Kwang and TAEMIN collaborating with renowned dancers in L.A. for one-and-only choreography.
Lee Gi Kwang laughed and responded, "I made some toast with bacon for you, remember that? I was like, 'This is American style.'"
EunHyuk answered, "Ah yes. I think I remember those times when we had good conversations with a can of beer together better than the times I spent dancing there."
After laughing, EunHyuk playfully stated, "I wouldn't say that it was my entire will to buy those clothes for you two, but I did buy them indeed. I think it was more like you guys robbed me at the store though."
He continued, "You and TAEMIN kept going, 'Oh, sunbae-nim, you are amazing, blah blah blah.' I had no choice. In that episode, it looks like I was happy to purchase the clothes, but I honestly got robbed in real life, everyone."
With a smile, EunHyuk added, "Well, it's all a memory, isn't it? When you see the clothes, it takes you back to that time, right? That's why I bought them for you and TAEMIN."
(Credit= 'whynot_thedancer' Instagram)
(SBS Star)