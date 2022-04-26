[SBS Star] Fans Show Mixed Reactions on EXO CHEN's Comeback

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO garnered mix reactions following his confirmed appearance at SMTOWN's upcoming Tokyo Dome concert.On April 25, SM Entertainment announced their plans to hold 'SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS' at the Tokyo Dome, Japan.The two-day concert will be the entertainment company's first concert in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic.Among the confirmed line-up, EXO's SUHO, CHEN, and KAI are confirmed to join the upcoming event.It is CHEN's first official schedule since his recent military discharge on April 25.However, CHEN's confirmed participation in the Tokyo concert garnered divided responses online.Some fans of EXO have been boycotting CHEN since January 2020, when the EXO member suddenly announced his marriage to his non-celebrity girlfriend and her pregnancy.CHEN and his wife are currently parents of two girls; born on April 29, 2020 and January 19, 2022, respectively.Some fans find this sudden announcement as betrayal to fans, and most of them are still unwilling to accept CHEN back as a member of EXO.Comments shared online include, "Can't believe his already a father of two children.", "I sometimes feel sorry for the rest of EXO members.", "EXO could've done better without CHEN.", and more.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)