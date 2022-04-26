뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Show Mixed Reactions on EXO CHEN's Comeback
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Show Mixed Reactions on EXO CHEN's Comeback

[SBS Star] Fans Show Mixed Reactions on EXO CHEN's Comeback

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.04.26 17:33 View Count
Fans Show Mixed Reactions on EXO CHENs Comeback
CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO garnered mix reactions following his confirmed appearance at SMTOWN's upcoming Tokyo Dome concert.

On April 25, SM Entertainment announced their plans to hold 'SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS' at the Tokyo Dome, Japan.

The two-day concert will be the entertainment company's first concert in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans Show Mixed Reactions on EXO CHEN's Comeback
Among the confirmed line-up, EXO's SUHO, CHEN, and KAI are confirmed to join the upcoming event.

It is CHEN's first official schedule since his recent military discharge on April 25.
Fans Show Mixed Reactions on EXO CHEN's Comeback
However, CHEN's confirmed participation in the Tokyo concert garnered divided responses online.

Some fans of EXO have been boycotting CHEN since January 2020, when the EXO member suddenly announced his marriage to his non-celebrity girlfriend and her pregnancy.

CHEN and his wife are currently parents of two girls; born on April 29, 2020 and January 19, 2022, respectively.
Fans Show Mixed Reactions on EXO CHEN's Comeback
Some fans find this sudden announcement as betrayal to fans, and most of them are still unwilling to accept CHEN back as a member of EXO.

Comments shared online include, "Can't believe his already a father of two children.", "I sometimes feel sorry for the rest of EXO members.", "EXO could've done better without CHEN.", and more.
Fans Show Mixed Reactions on EXO CHEN's Comeback
(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.