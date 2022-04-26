[SBS Star] Fans Show Mixed Reactions on EXO CHEN's Comeback

On April 25, SM Entertainment announced their plans to hold 'SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS' at the Tokyo Dome, Japan.
The two-day concert will be the entertainment company's first concert in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is CHEN's first official schedule since his recent military discharge on April 25.
Some fans of EXO have been boycotting CHEN since January 2020, when the EXO member suddenly announced his marriage to his non-celebrity girlfriend and her pregnancy.
CHEN and his wife are currently parents of two girls; born on April 29, 2020 and January 19, 2022, respectively.
Comments shared online include, "Can't believe his already a father of two children.", "I sometimes feel sorry for the rest of EXO members.", "EXO could've done better without CHEN.", and more.
(SBS Star)