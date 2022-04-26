[SBS Star] GOT7 JACKSON Expresses Admiration for BTS & BLACKPINK

이미지 확대하기

JACKSON of K-pop boy group GOT7 gave a shout-out to another K-pop groups BTS and BLACKPINK, saying that he "respects them in art."Recently, JACKSON sat down for an interview with American entertainment news magazine Variety.During the interview, JACKSON was asked why he thinks K-pop is so beloved by international audiences.JACKSON said, "K-pop is not good because it's K-pop. K-pop is good because it's good music―it's good quality. There's no such thing as American artists. Yes there is, but at the end of the day, music is music."He continued, "The thing that matters is how many people can relate to that. That proves a lot of people can relate to K-pop."When asked whether he thinks K-pop will maintain its popularity worldwide, JACKSON shared, "K-pop will definitely last forever. You never know what happens tomorrow, right? To me, I personally think it will keep evolving."He added, "I just wish that entertainment has nothing to do with any other stuff, because entertainment is entertainment, and is supposed to make people happy."Then the GOT7 member gave a shout-out to BTS and BLACKPINK, saying, "Artists like BTS and BLACKPINK, I respect them in art. The direction that they're going, me as an audience watching, I'm proud."Meanwhile, JACKSON released his all-English single 'Blow'; a pre-release to his upcoming solo full album 'Magic Man'.(Credit= 'JacksonWang852' Twitter, BIGHIT MUSIC, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)