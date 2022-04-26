[SBS Star] GOT7 JACKSON Expresses Admiration for BTS & BLACKPINK

Recently, JACKSON sat down for an interview with American entertainment news magazine Variety.
JACKSON said, "K-pop is not good because it's K-pop. K-pop is good because it's good music―it's good quality. There's no such thing as American artists. Yes there is, but at the end of the day, music is music."
He continued, "The thing that matters is how many people can relate to that. That proves a lot of people can relate to K-pop."
He added, "I just wish that entertainment has nothing to do with any other stuff, because entertainment is entertainment, and is supposed to make people happy."
Meanwhile, JACKSON released his all-English single 'Blow'; a pre-release to his upcoming solo full album 'Magic Man'.
