뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GOT7 JACKSON Expresses Admiration for BTS & BLACKPINK
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] GOT7 JACKSON Expresses Admiration for BTS & BLACKPINK

[SBS Star] GOT7 JACKSON Expresses Admiration for BTS & BLACKPINK

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.04.26 16:20 View Count
GOT7 JACKSON Expresses Admiration for BTS & BLACKPINK
JACKSON of K-pop boy group GOT7 gave a shout-out to another K-pop groups BTS and BLACKPINK, saying that he "respects them in art."

Recently, JACKSON sat down for an interview with American entertainment news magazine Variety.
GOT7 JACKSON Expresses Admiration for BTS & BLACKPINK
During the interview, JACKSON was asked why he thinks K-pop is so beloved by international audiences.

JACKSON said, "K-pop is not good because it's K-pop. K-pop is good because it's good music―it's good quality. There's no such thing as American artists. Yes there is, but at the end of the day, music is music."

He continued, "The thing that matters is how many people can relate to that. That proves a lot of people can relate to K-pop."
GOT7 JACKSON Expresses Admiration for BTS & BLACKPINK
When asked whether he thinks K-pop will maintain its popularity worldwide, JACKSON shared, "K-pop will definitely last forever. You never know what happens tomorrow, right? To me, I personally think it will keep evolving."

He added, "I just wish that entertainment has nothing to do with any other stuff, because entertainment is entertainment, and is supposed to make people happy."
GOT7 JACKSON Expresses Admiration for BTS & BLACKPINK
Then the GOT7 member gave a shout-out to BTS and BLACKPINK, saying, "Artists like BTS and BLACKPINK, I respect them in art. The direction that they're going, me as an audience watching, I'm proud."

Meanwhile, JACKSON released his all-English single 'Blow'; a pre-release to his upcoming solo full album 'Magic Man'.

(Credit= 'JacksonWang852' Twitter, BIGHIT MUSIC, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.