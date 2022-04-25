[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok & Song Ji-hyo Explain Why They Aren't Active on Social Media

On April 24 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', the cast members answered several questions sent by fans in celebration of the 600th episode of the show.
To this, Yu Jae Seok said, "There would be too many phone numbers and chat rooms that I would have to take care of. To me, that would probably be a hassle."
When Kim Jong-kook said those unnecessary messages might also be fun, Song Ji-hyo said, "I don't want to give up on many things just for those fun things that last for a short while."
He explained, "I don't know why I have to be active on social media. I don't take photos that much. I don't have any plan to make one (social media account) at the moment."
(Credit= SBS Running Man)
(SBS Star)