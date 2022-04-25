[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Fails to Recognize His Girlfriend Lee Sunbin's Voice

On April 23 episode of tvN's variety show 'Amazing Saturday', Lee Kwang Soo made a guest appearance alongside his drama co-star Seolhyun of K-pop girl group AOA.
During the episode, the cast and guests played a game in which they listened to various soundtracks and name the drama that each soundtrack belonged to.
As soon as the song began playing, however, Lee Kwang Soo confidently yelled, "My Mister!"
The game's host Boom gave multiple hints about the drama, but Lee Kwang Soo remained clueless.
To this, the cast members hilariously scolded him, saying, "How can you not know the song?", "Is this even okay to air?", and more.
(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday, Online Community)
(SBS Star)