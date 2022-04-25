뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Fails to Recognize His Girlfriend Lee Sunbin's Voice
SBS 뉴스

Lee Kwang Soo Fails to Recognize His Girlfriend Lee Sunbins Voice
Actor Lee Kwang Soo failed to recognize his girlfriend actress Lee Sunbin's voice.

On April 23 episode of tvN's variety show 'Amazing Saturday', Lee Kwang Soo made a guest appearance alongside his drama co-star Seolhyun of K-pop girl group AOA.

During the episode, the cast and guests played a game in which they listened to various soundtracks and name the drama that each soundtrack belonged to.
One of the songs played during the game was Lee Sunbin's 'Dreamer', the OST of her drama 'Work Later, Drink Now'.

As soon as the song began playing, however, Lee Kwang Soo confidently yelled, "My Mister!"

The game's host Boom gave multiple hints about the drama, but Lee Kwang Soo remained clueless.
After finding out that the song is from his girlfriend's drama, Lee Kwang Soo sighed in complete shock, and said, "So that's why I knew the song... I listen to this song all the time."

To this, the cast members hilariously scolded him, saying, "How can you not know the song?", "Is this even okay to air?", and more.
Lee Kwnang Soo and Lee Sunbin have been dating for four years, after meeting each other during the filming of SBS' variety show 'Running Man'.

(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
