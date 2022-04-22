[SBS Star] Leejung Talks About Experiencing Racism in the U.S. When She Attended School There

이미지 확대하기

Well-known dancer Leejung spoke about her past in the United States when other students at her school were being racist.On April 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Circle House', Leejung talked about living in the United States when she was young.Leejung said, "I went to school in the States. The middle school that went to had no other Asians; I was the only Asian in my school."She continued, "At every break, the students at my school would come to our classroom to 'watch' me. I didn't know what to do. I wasn't sure how to respond to that, you know."Then, Leejung shared that there were certain questions that they would always ask her.The dancer stated, "When I told them that I was from Korea, they would ask me whether I was from the North or South. A lot of their questions were similar to this.""They also asked if I was a family member of Bruce Lee, simply because I had the same last name as him.", she added.Afterwards, Leejung revealed how she dealt with them at that time.Leejung commented, "As I was still young, I thought it was best to explain each of their questions and remarks. But I realized that wasn't the best way to deal with it. Even after I explained to them, nothing changed."She resumed, "It was better for me to just ignore them, and wait for them to realize their ignorance themselves. There was no need for me to respond to each one of them."Leejung left Korea to attend school in the United States when she was around 11―she spent about five years studying in Tennessee.(Credit= SBS Circle House)(SBS Star)