뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Leejung Talks About Experiencing Racism in the U.S. When She Attended School There
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Leejung Talks About Experiencing Racism in the U.S. When She Attended School There

[SBS Star] Leejung Talks About Experiencing Racism in the U.S. When She Attended School There

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.22 17:06 View Count
[SBS Star] Leejung Talks About Experiencing Racism in the U.S. When She Attended School There
Well-known dancer Leejung spoke about her past in the United States when other students at her school were being racist. 

On April 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Circle House', Leejung talked about living in the United States when she was young. 

Leejung said, "I went to school in the States. The middle school that went to had no other Asians; I was the only Asian in my school." 

She continued, "At every break, the students at my school would come to our classroom to 'watch' me. I didn't know what to do. I wasn't sure how to respond to that, you know." 
Leejung
Then, Leejung shared that there were certain questions that they would always ask her. 

The dancer stated, "When I told them that I was from Korea, they would ask me whether I was from the North or South. A lot of their questions were similar to this." 

"They also asked if I was a family member of Bruce Lee, simply because I had the same last name as him.", she added. 
Leejung
Afterwards, Leejung revealed how she dealt with them at that time. 

Leejung commented, "As I was still young, I thought it was best to explain each of their questions and remarks. But I realized that wasn't the best way to deal with it. Even after I explained to them, nothing changed." 

She resumed, "It was better for me to just ignore them, and wait for them to realize their ignorance themselves. There was no need for me to respond to each one of them." 
Leejung
Leejung left Korea to attend school in the United States when she was around 11―she spent about five years studying in Tennessee. 

(Credit= SBS Circle House) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.