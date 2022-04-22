뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shares Cute Photos from Her Past
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shares Cute Photos from Her Past

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shares Cute Photos from Her Past

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.04.22 14:51 View Count
Jeon So Min
Actress Jeon So Min shared never-before-seen photos of herself that were taken when she was younger.

On April 21, Jeon So Min updated her Instagram with multiple photos of herself.
Jeon So Min
Jeon So Min
Along with the photo, the actress wrote, "Oh! A long time ago, Cyworld."
Cyworld
Cyworld is a once-popular South Korean social media platform, where users can make their own mini-homepage (called 'mini-homepi') and share their photos and notes with their friends.

The microblogging platform has recently announced its 'reincarnation', and gave its users an access to their past posts.
Jeon So Min
Jeon So Min
It seems like Jeon So Min has also accessed to her past mini-homepi and downloaded a few photos of herself that were taken more than a decade ago.

Upon seeing Jeon So Min's past photos, fans commented, "Unnie, Your face hasn't changed a bit!", "How can you look exactly the same?", "I think she's a vampire or something.", "So cute and lovely." and more.
Jeon So Min
Meanwhile, Jeon So Min is set to make her small screen return with JTBC's new drama 'Cleaning Up' in the first half of this year.

(Credit= 'jsomin86' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.