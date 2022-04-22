뉴스
[SBS Star] Seolhyun Shares the Struggle She Had for the First Few Years After She Began Acting
Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.22
K-pop-star-turned-actress Seolhyun revealed that she struggled greatly in the first few years after she started acting. 

On April 21 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business 2', Seolhyun featured as the new 'part-timer'. 

While sitting down for a talk with the 'Unexpected Business 2' members, Seolhyun told them that it has been 10 years since she made debut. 

Seolhyun said, "It's still hard to believe that it's been that long since I made debut, but it's been 10 years already. When I was more active as a member of K-pop group, but acting at the same time, I felt like I actually didn't fit in anywhere." 

She continued, "When acting, I felt like I was a stranger, and didn't belong there. But nowadays, I feel much more comfortable being in the drama or movie scene than before." 
Unexpected Business 2
Upon hearing this, Zo In Sung, who worked with Seolhyun in the movie 'The Great Battle' in 2017, nodded in agreement. 

Zo In Sung stated, "While we were filming 'The Great Battle' together, I don't think I'd even seen Seolhyun laugh out loud when we were on site." 

He went on, "Seolhyun was still young, and inexperienced in the field when we were shooting 'The Great Battle'. You definitely look much more at ease now. You look much happier with yourself, Seolhyun." 
Unexpected Business 2
Seolhyun responded, "Yeah, I feel more at ease for sure. At one point, I started to just think that acting was for me, and I was going to walk that path. From that point, I felt less worried and lost." 

Cha Tae Hyun commented, "If you feel that way, then it means you've become a real actress now. Congratulations on marking 10 years in this industry. Whatever in life, it's not easy to do something for 10 years. Well done."  

Zo In Sung also congratulated Seolhyun, "We're all very proud of you. You've worked hard. Congratulations, Seolhyun." 
Unexpected Business 2
Seolhyun initially made debut as a sub-vocal/lead dancer of girl group AOA in July 2012. 

Then, she began acting only a few months after her debut, but mainly focused on building her career in music. 

It has been about two years since she devoted herself into acting. 

(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business 2, 'sh_9513' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
