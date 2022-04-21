[SBS Star] Mijoo Shares Her Family Is the Reason Why She Works So Hard These Days

On April 21, fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR Korea released an interview of Mijoo online.
In this interview, Mijoo spoke about her personality.
Mijoo said, "In the personality test that I took on 'Hangout with Yoo', I got an I (Introvert). I was surprised that I got an I as well."
She continued to claim, "But people who know me well said that they could see why my test result showed an I. They know that I don't enjoy being in the eye of the public much."
She went on, "I'm quite serious and quieter than most people think as well. After going home from work, I don't go outside at all. I'm actually a total homebody."
Mijoo stated, "The main reason why I work so hard nowadays is because it's fun. It's as simple as that. I think I'm very satisfied with the job that I have."
She resumed, "But it's also because of my family. I don't live with my family. They live far from me, and it's my dream to live with them in one place together."
The members of Lovelyz parted ways and each joined a different one after that.
Recently, Mijoo has been gaining a lot of attention with her 'crazy but cute' talks and actions on television shows.
