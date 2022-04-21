뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Mijoo Shares Her Family Is the Reason Why She Works So Hard These Days
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Mijoo Shares Her Family Is the Reason Why She Works So Hard These Days

[SBS Star] Mijoo Shares Her Family Is the Reason Why She Works So Hard These Days

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.21 16:43 View Count
[SBS Star] Mijoo Shares Her Family Is the Reason Why She Works So Hard These Days
Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz revealed reasons why she works so hard these days. 

On April 21, fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR Korea released an interview of Mijoo online. 

In this interview, Mijoo spoke about her personality. 

Mijoo said, "In the personality test that I took on 'Hangout with Yoo', I got an I (Introvert). I was surprised that I got an I as well." 

She continued to claim, "But people who know me well said that they could see why my test result showed an I. They know that I don't enjoy being in the eye of the public much." 

She went on, "I'm quite serious and quieter than most people think as well. After going home from work, I don't go outside at all. I'm actually a total homebody."
Mijoo
Then, Mijoo talked about her recent active days in the television show business. 

Mijoo stated, "The main reason why I work so hard nowadays is because it's fun. It's as simple as that. I think I'm very satisfied with the job that I have." 

She resumed, "But it's also because of my family. I don't live with my family. They live far from me, and it's my dream to live with them in one place together." 
Mijoo
Following Lovelyz's contract expiration with management agency Woollim Entertainment last year, the group officially disbanded. 

The members of Lovelyz parted ways and each joined a different one after that. 

Recently, Mijoo has been gaining a lot of attention with her 'crazy but cute' talks and actions on television shows. 
Mijoo
(Credit= 'queen.chu_s' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.