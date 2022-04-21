뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Mentally Lost Everything Then" GOT7 JACKSON Shares His Personal Struggles with Fame
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Mentally Lost Everything Then" GOT7 JACKSON Shares His Personal Struggles with Fame

[SBS Star] "I Mentally Lost Everything Then" GOT7 JACKSON Shares His Personal Struggles with Fame

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.21 15:39 Updated 2022.04.21 15:42 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Mentally Lost Everything Then" GOT7 JACKSON Shares His Personal Struggles with Fame
JACKSON of K-pop boy group GOT7 revealed the hardships that followed his fame. 

On April 20, American news outlet Entertainment Tonight uploaded an interview of JACKSON on their YouTube channel.

During the interview, JACKSON said, "For the past eight years, I've been living the commercial life. I went to do schedules after schedules, and perform shows after shows. It was like a loop." 

The K-pop star continued, "That's why, after eight years of that, I got to a point where I mentally lost everything. I was just totally lost. I didn't know what to do." 

He went on, "I used to be the kind of person that didn't talk with anybody when I was dealing with stress, because I was like, 'I'm going to find a solution and solve it myself.'" 
JACKSON
JACKSON
But friends around JACKSON said to have forced and insisted on sitting him down and talk with him about his struggles. 

JACKSON stated, "I felt the positive energy then. That was the first time in my life when I felt the connection. That truly inspired me." 

He resumed, "I was like, 'You know what? Whatever I had before, whoever I was before, screw that. Now, I'm the new me.'" 

With a bright smile, he added, "I was allowing myself to accept certain things in life, and that's magical, you know." 
 

Debuted in January 2014, GOT7 released a great number of hit tracks including, 'A', 'Stop stop it', 'If You Do', 'Hard Carry', 'Lullaby' and so on. 

At the end of their contract with JYP Entertainment in January 2021, all seven members of the group left the agency and each joined a different one. 

(Credit= 'Entertainment Tonight' YouTube, 'GOT7Official' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.