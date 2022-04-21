[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo & Kim Jong-kook Share Whether Their Hearts Were Ever Fluttered by Each Other

이미지 확대하기

Actress Song Ji-hyo and singer Kim Jong-kook revealed whether their hearts were ever fluttered by each other.On April 20 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Song Ji-hyo made a guest appearance.During the talk, Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook were asked if they ever made each other's heart throb.After getting this question, Song Ji-hyo looked at Kim Jong-kook and asked, "Have you?"Kim Jong-kook immediately gave his answer, "No, she's like my family. She's a friend who I can be really angry at when I'm really angry."Song Ji-hyo responded, "It's the same for me. I talk about anything and everything with him, and I go completely mad at him when I feel mad."Kim Jong-kook laughingly stated, "Seriously though. I sometimes ask her why she gets so angry at me all the time, and she's like, 'It's because there's nobody else that I could let my anger out.'"Following that, Song Ji-hyo shared that she no longer feels the pressure to get married soon now that she is in her 40s.Song Ji-hyo explained what she meant by that, "When I was in my 30s, my mom used to tell me to get married all the time. We used to arrange blind dates as well."She continued, "Whenever she did that, I ran away from home. I honestly hated it when she did that. But after entering my 40s, she just gave up on talking about marriage to me. So, I don't have the pressure anymore."Then, the hosts asked Song Ji-hyo if there is a specific type of guy that she is attracted to.Song Ji-hyo answered, "Well, there are types of guy I don't like. I don't like guys who don't wash their hands after going to the bathroom. I also don't like guys who aren't polite to the elderly."(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'my_songjihyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)