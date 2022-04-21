뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo & Kim Jong-kook Share Whether Their Hearts Were Ever Fluttered by Each Other
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo & Kim Jong-kook Share Whether Their Hearts Were Ever Fluttered by Each Other

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo & Kim Jong-kook Share Whether Their Hearts Were Ever Fluttered by Each Other

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.21 13:54 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo & Kim Jong-kook Share Whether Their Hearts Were Ever Fluttered by Each Other
Actress Song Ji-hyo and singer Kim Jong-kook revealed whether their hearts were ever fluttered by each other. 

On April 20 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Song Ji-hyo made a guest appearance. 
Song Ji-hyo
During the talk, Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook were asked if they ever made each other's heart throb. 

After getting this question, Song Ji-hyo looked at Kim Jong-kook and asked, "Have you?" 

Kim Jong-kook immediately gave his answer, "No, she's like my family. She's a friend who I can be really angry at when I'm really angry." 

Song Ji-hyo responded, "It's the same for me. I talk about anything and everything with him, and I go completely mad at him when I feel mad." 

Kim Jong-kook laughingly stated, "Seriously though. I sometimes ask her why she gets so angry at me all the time, and she's like, 'It's because there's nobody else that I could let my anger out.'"
Song Ji-hyo
Following that, Song Ji-hyo shared that she no longer feels the pressure to get married soon now that she is in her 40s. 

Song Ji-hyo explained what she meant by that, "When I was in my 30s, my mom used to tell me to get married all the time. We used to arrange blind dates as well." 

She continued, "Whenever she did that, I ran away from home. I honestly hated it when she did that. But after entering my 40s, she just gave up on talking about marriage to me. So, I don't have the pressure anymore." 
Song Ji-hyo
Then, the hosts asked Song Ji-hyo if there is a specific type of guy that she is attracted to. 

Song Ji-hyo answered, "Well, there are types of guy I don't like. I don't like guys who don't wash their hands after going to the bathroom. I also don't like guys who aren't polite to the elderly." 

(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'my_songjihyo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.