[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae's Agency Denies that the BTOB Member Is Dating a Social Media Star

Recently, rumors started going around saying that Yook Sungjae and one social media star were in a relationship.
It began after K-pop fans spotted the social media star using the same phone case as Yook Sungjae.
A little while later, she uploaded a short video of her playing golf.
At that time, a voice that sounded exactly like Yook Sungjae's voice was heard in the video.
The fact that Yook Sungjae is very much into playing golf these days also got fans suspicious.
Many speculated that he has become interested in playing golf after meeting her.
Not long after they sparked dating rumors, the social media star made her social media accounts private.
The agency stated, "What is circulating online isn't true. While it's true that the two have played golf together, they're not dating each other. They're just good friends."
They added, "Apparently, the social media star received a lot of messages asking her if she was dating Yook Sungjae lately. That's probably why she made her accounts private."
