[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae's Agency Denies that the BTOB Member Is Dating a Social Media Star

Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB's management agency gave their official response to his recent dating rumors.Recently, rumors started going around saying that Yook Sungjae and one social media star were in a relationship.It began after K-pop fans spotted the social media star using the same phone case as Yook Sungjae.A little while later, she uploaded a short video of her playing golf.At that time, a voice that sounded exactly like Yook Sungjae's voice was heard in the video.As she is said to be friends with another BTOB member Peniel, it was suspected that they met through Peniel.The fact that Yook Sungjae is very much into playing golf these days also got fans suspicious.Many speculated that he has become interested in playing golf after meeting her.Not long after they sparked dating rumors, the social media star made her social media accounts private.Then in the afternoon of April 20, Yook Sungjae's management agency CUBE Entertainment responded to the dating rumors.The agency stated, "What is circulating online isn't true. While it's true that the two have played golf together, they're not dating each other. They're just good friends."They added, "Apparently, the social media star received a lot of messages asking her if she was dating Yook Sungjae lately. That's probably why she made her accounts private."(Credit= 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)