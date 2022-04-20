뉴스
[SBS Star] MARK Shares that All GOT7 Members Are Preparing a Performance for Fans Together
Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.20 18:15
K-pop boy group GOT7's Taiwanese-American member MARK revealed that all seven members of the group are preparing a performance for fans together. 

On April 20, fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR Korea released an interview of MARK online. 

In this interview, MARK talked about his return to Korea for the first time after he left last year. 

MARK said, "Whenever I landed at Incheon International Airport after our world tour, I always felt like I was back home. It felt the same when I landed at the airport this time." 

He continued, "My quarantine ended at one in the morning, and I went outside then. At that time, I felt like I still lived here in Korea." 
GOT7
Then, MARK mentioned Korea being as if his another home. 

The K-pop star said, "I've actually lived in Korea as long as I lived in the States. I also kicked off my career in the music industry in Korea." 

He went on, "I was able to get my name out in the world thanks to fans in Korea as well. Korea is like another home to me." 
GOT7
After that, MARK shared great news to IGOT7 (the name of GOT7's fandom). 

MARK stated, "All members of GOT7 gathered with each other for the first time in a while. It wasn't easy to make that happen, as we're all busy with our own lives, but we recently managed." 

He resumed, "We're preparing something together for fans. We only thought about them while we were getting ready for it. Our focus is on showing the color of us as a group to fans, not the color of each of us."  

Lastly, he added with a smile, "I honestly can't wait until we perform on stage for our fans again." 
GOT7
(Credit= 'GOT7Official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
