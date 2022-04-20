뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Only Ate Chicken Breasts & Eggs Before" Kim Jong-kook Says He Eats Whatever He Wants Now
[SBS Star] "I Only Ate Chicken Breasts & Eggs Before" Kim Jong-kook Says He Eats Whatever He Wants Now

[SBS Star] "I Only Ate Chicken Breasts & Eggs Before" Kim Jong-kook Says He Eats Whatever He Wants Now

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.20 17:36
[SBS Star] "I Only Ate Chicken Breasts & Eggs Before" Kim Jong-kook Says He Eats Whatever He Wants Now
Singer Kim Jong-kook shared that he eats whatever he wants now, unlike his past when he stopped himself from eating almost everything except for chicken breasts and eggs. 

On April 14, Kim Jong-kook updated his YouTube channel with a video of himself talking to YouTuber who owns a 3-million-subscriber fitness YouTube channel. 
Kim Jong-kook
While speaking with the popular fitness YouTuber, Kim Jong-kook told how he has been maintaining his body. 

Kim Jong-kook said, "I feel like a lot of people are concerned about dieting. I would like to say that you should just eat what you want to eat, and burn the calories by exercising." 

He continued, "When I started this YouTube channel, this was something that I wanted to emphasize to everyone: don't limit yourself too much on the foods in life." 
Kim Jong-kook
Then, Kim Jong-kook took his phone out of his pocket to give detail on what he had eaten recently. 

Kim Jong-kook stated, "Today, I had jeyook-bokkeum (stir-fried spicy pork), dak-galbi (stir-fried spicy chicken) and kimchi stew. Early in the morning today, I got sashimi―one flatfish―and raw beef delivered to my place. I had 280 grams of raw beef early in the morning yesterday as well. I had some brown rice with it." 

He resumed, "Yesterday, I had 30 centimeters of roasted chicken sandwich, jeyook-bokkeum and rice with grilled pork belly. After that, I had dak-gangjeong (fried chicken) and raw beef." 

He continued, "Oh, I had dak-kkochi (chicken skewers) around 1AM. I usually go to bed late, by the way. At 1:50AM the day before, I had some yang-kkochi (lamb skewers), bibimbap (rice mixed with seasoned beef and vegetables), spicy pork bibimbap and dak-bal (chicken feet)." 
Kim Jong-kook
The singer went on, "Ah, I'm really into sundae-guk (blood sausage and rice in soup) these days. I enjoy taking the sausages out, and only having the soup with meat. There were times when I had sundae-guk like three times in one day. I love it." 

Lastly, he added, "In the past, I used to cut down on everything I ate, and only consumed chicken breasts and eggs every day. But to be honest with you, I have a better body shape now than that time." 
 

(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube, 'kjk76' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
