[SBS Star] "I Only Ate Chicken Breasts & Eggs Before" Kim Jong-kook Says He Eats Whatever He Wants Now

Singer Kim Jong-kook shared that he eats whatever he wants now, unlike his past when he stopped himself from eating almost everything except for chicken breasts and eggs.On April 14, Kim Jong-kook updated his YouTube channel with a video of himself talking to YouTuber who owns a 3-million-subscriber fitness YouTube channel.While speaking with the popular fitness YouTuber, Kim Jong-kook told how he has been maintaining his body.Kim Jong-kook said, "I feel like a lot of people are concerned about dieting. I would like to say that you should just eat what you want to eat, and burn the calories by exercising."He continued, "When I started this YouTube channel, this was something that I wanted to emphasize to everyone: don't limit yourself too much on the foods in life."Then, Kim Jong-kook took his phone out of his pocket to give detail on what he had eaten recently.Kim Jong-kook stated, "Today, I had jeyook-bokkeum (stir-fried spicy pork), dak-galbi (stir-fried spicy chicken) and kimchi stew. Early in the morning today, I got sashimi―one flatfish―and raw beef delivered to my place. I had 280 grams of raw beef early in the morning yesterday as well. I had some brown rice with it."He resumed, "Yesterday, I had 30 centimeters of roasted chicken sandwich, jeyook-bokkeum and rice with grilled pork belly. After that, I had dak-gangjeong (fried chicken) and raw beef."He continued, "Oh, I had dak-kkochi (chicken skewers) around 1AM. I usually go to bed late, by the way. At 1:50AM the day before, I had some yang-kkochi (lamb skewers), bibimbap (rice mixed with seasoned beef and vegetables), spicy pork bibimbap and dak-bal (chicken feet)."The singer went on, "Ah, I'm really into sundae-guk (blood sausage and rice in soup) these days. I enjoy taking the sausages out, and only having the soup with meat. There were times when I had sundae-guk like three times in one day. I love it."Lastly, he added, "In the past, I used to cut down on everything I ate, and only consumed chicken breasts and eggs every day. But to be honest with you, I have a better body shape now than that time."(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube, 'kjk76' Instagram)(SBS Star)