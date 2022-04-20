[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Kim Jiwon to Step Down from 'Arthdal Chronicles'

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Joong Ki and actress Kim Jiwon will no longer star in the upcoming season of tvN's fantasy drama 'Arthdal Chronicles'.According to reports on April 20, actor Lee Joon Gi and actress Shin Sae Kyeong are considering taking on the lead roles for 'Arthdal Chronicles 2'.Lee Joon Gi would take over the role of 'Eunseom' after Song Joong Ki, while Shin Sae Kyeong would take over the role of 'Tanya', played by Kim Jiwon in the first season.A source from the drama's production team told media, "Following an in-depth discussion between the scriptwriter and the production team, we proposed an offer to Lee Joon Gi and Shin Sae Kyeong."Both Lee Joon Gi and Shin Sae Kyeong's agencies confirmed that the actor and actress are currently positively considering the offer.The setting for 'Arthdal Chronicles 2' will reportedly take place more than 10 years after the setting of the first season.Meanwhile, the second season is expected to premiere in 2023.(Credit= tvN Arthdal Chronicles, Namoo Actors, EDAM Entertainment)(SBS Star)