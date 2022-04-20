뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin States that She Believes Lee Kwang Soo Understands Her the Most
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin States that She Believes Lee Kwang Soo Understands Her the Most

[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin States that She Believes Lee Kwang Soo Understands Her the Most

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.20 16:05 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin States that She Believes Lee Kwang Soo Understands Her the Most
Actress Lee Sunbin shared that she thinks her boyfriend actor Lee Kwang Soo understands her feelings the most. 

On April 20 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Lee Sunbin and actress Seo Young Hee made a guest appearance. 
Lee Sunbin
During the talk, Seo Young Hee revealed that Lee Sunbin's nose bled on the final day of the shooting for their upcoming movie 'Air Murder'. 

Seo Young Hee said, "After wrapping up our shooting, Sun Bin's nose suddenly started bleeding. I think the pressure that she had throughout the shooting had was let loose all at once in the form of blood from her nose."

Lee Sunbin shyly laughed and commented, "This movie actually gave me a lot of pressure. The pressure was more than anyone could imagine." 

She continued, "If you watch the movie, you'll notice that I've lost a great amount of weight from the pressure. You may go like, 'Is that really Lee Sunbin?' I look pale, and kind of ill as well." 
Lee Sunbin
Then, the host Choi Hwa-jeong commented, "Oh no. Your boyfriend must have worried, watching you like that." 

Lee Sunbin responded, "Well, we don't generally talk about our work much, but he probably could tell how much I'd been agonizing over my role this time." 

She went on, "I feel like he knows and understands my feelings the most, especially in terms of work." 
Lee Sunbin
In December 2018, Lee Sunbin and Lee Kwang Soo shared that they had been dating each other for five months, and made their relationship public. 

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.