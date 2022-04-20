[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin States that She Believes Lee Kwang Soo Understands Her the Most

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Sunbin shared that she thinks her boyfriend actor Lee Kwang Soo understands her feelings the most.On April 20 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Lee Sunbin and actress Seo Young Hee made a guest appearance.During the talk, Seo Young Hee revealed that Lee Sunbin's nose bled on the final day of the shooting for their upcoming movie 'Air Murder'.Seo Young Hee said, "After wrapping up our shooting, Sun Bin's nose suddenly started bleeding. I think the pressure that she had throughout the shooting had was let loose all at once in the form of blood from her nose."Lee Sunbin shyly laughed and commented, "This movie actually gave me a lot of pressure. The pressure was more than anyone could imagine."She continued, "If you watch the movie, you'll notice that I've lost a great amount of weight from the pressure. You may go like, 'Is that really Lee Sunbin?' I look pale, and kind of ill as well."Then, the host Choi Hwa-jeong commented, "Oh no. Your boyfriend must have worried, watching you like that."Lee Sunbin responded, "Well, we don't generally talk about our work much, but he probably could tell how much I'd been agonizing over my role this time."She went on, "I feel like he knows and understands my feelings the most, especially in terms of work."In December 2018, Lee Sunbin and Lee Kwang Soo shared that they had been dating each other for five months, and made their relationship public.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram)(SBS Star)