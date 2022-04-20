[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin States that She Believes Lee Kwang Soo Understands Her the Most

On April 20 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Lee Sunbin and actress Seo Young Hee made a guest appearance.
Seo Young Hee said, "After wrapping up our shooting, Sun Bin's nose suddenly started bleeding. I think the pressure that she had throughout the shooting had was let loose all at once in the form of blood from her nose."
Lee Sunbin shyly laughed and commented, "This movie actually gave me a lot of pressure. The pressure was more than anyone could imagine."
She continued, "If you watch the movie, you'll notice that I've lost a great amount of weight from the pressure. You may go like, 'Is that really Lee Sunbin?' I look pale, and kind of ill as well."
Lee Sunbin responded, "Well, we don't generally talk about our work much, but he probably could tell how much I'd been agonizing over my role this time."
She went on, "I feel like he knows and understands my feelings the most, especially in terms of work."
(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram)
(SBS Star)