[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG Sheds Tears While Receiving Comfort from Her Fan

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

（앞에서 사적인 얘기를 했는데 지난번에 컴백해서 만났을 때 얘기한 적이 있어요.）

“요 몇 달 동안 스트레스도 많이 받고 기분도 안 좋았어요.

그래서 언니는 원영이가 정말 고맙고 원영이의 무대와 사진을 보면 언니는 즐거워해요.

며칠에 한번거로 원영이와 만날 수 있어 하루하루가 기대돼요” pic.twitter.com/TzhxL8LKCj — KISHYly (@KISHYly0831) April 18, 2022

WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE was spotted shedding tears during her recent video fan call event.Recently, IVE held the group's video call event, celebrating the release of IVE's second single 'LOVE DIVE'.After the event, one video of WONYOUNG having a 1:1 video call with an overseas fan went viral on various K-pop communities.In the video, the fan told WONYOUNG, "For many months, I had a lot of stress and was not in a good mood. But whenever I see your stage and photos, I feel so happy."The fan continued, "I look forward to every day because I can meet you."After hearing the fans' words expressing thanks to her, WONYOUNG began to tear up and eventually started to cry throughout the call.While it seems like WONYOUNG was truly touched by the fans' warm words, some fans expressed worries as WONYOUNG is known to her fans as someone who rarely sheds tears.They commented, "She's been suffering too much from malicious comments these days. I feel bad for her.", "Don't cry WONYOUNG, let's just focus on good things, okay?", and more.(Credit= 'KISHYly0831' Twitter, STARSHIP Entertainment)(SBS Star)