[SBS Star] Minzy Shares How Touching It Was to Perform with 2NE1 Members in 7 Years
Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.20 11:19
K-pop artist Minzy shared that it was unbelievably touching to perform with the members of disbanded girl group 2NE1 in seven years. 

On April 16, the second day of an annual music festival 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' took place at the Empire Polo Club in California, the United States. 

2NE1's leader CL was invited to 'Coachella' to perform solo, but for her last song, she got 2NE1 members―Minzy, DARA and Park Bom to join her. 

They performed their 2011 mega-hit song 'I AM THE BEST'; this marked the first time that all four of them performed together in seven years since 2015. 

As their reunion on stage was totally unexpected, the crowd went totally wild at that time. 
 
Following the stage, Minzy spoke to news outlet STAR NEWS to share her feelings. 

Minzy said, "We prepared this performance for our fans who had been waiting to see us perform together for a long time. I was excited about making them happy." 

She continued, "At the same time though, I was worried that not many people would actually remember us. But I feel so thankful that such a great number of people are showing interest in us and this event."  
Then, Minzy revealed how the performance happen, "It was on CL's birthday when she told us that she was going to perform at 'Coachella'. CL made the initial suggestion for our stage reunion, and we were agreed to it." 

She added, "While we got ready for the performance, we caught up with each other, discussed our love for performing and talked about our fans who waited for us for years. It was a good memory." 
After that, Minzy said that the fact that the four of them got to prepare for a performance and perform somewhere together itself was something to be grateful about. 

Minzy commented, "I feel like the whole preparation as well as the performance were memorable moments in my life that I would never be able to forget. We'll continue to remain in our fans' hearts like we always have, and do everything we can to show better sides of ourselves to them in the future." 

At the end of the talk, Minzy mentioned that she is currently working on her new music, and planning to meet fans outside of Korea that she had not seen due to the COVID-19 pandemic for some time. 
2NE1 made debut in 2009 and eventually disbanded in 2016 at the end of the contract with their management agency YG Entertainment at that time. 

(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram, 'coachella' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
