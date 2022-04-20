[SBS Star] SEUNGRI's Sister Asks Fans to Leave Messages to Him

On April 19, SEUNGRI's sister took to her Instagram and shared a message for her brother's fans.
She wrote, "He misses you guys. If you guys have something to tell him, please contact me. I'll pass it on to him instead."
They also said that his sister is shameless for continuing to ask fans' support for the celebrity-turned-criminal.
Some of the comments include, "He doesn't deserve to miss his fans. This is insane.", "Isn't SEUNGRI in prison? After all the crimes, and this?", etc.
△Embezzlement △Violation of food sanitation laws △Sexual Assault △Illegal camera filming △Solicitation of prostitution △Habitual illegal gambling △Illegal foreign monetary transfer △Assault
(Credit= Online Community, Yonhap News Agency)
(SBS Star)