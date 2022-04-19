뉴스
[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Says He Almost Called Off Marriage with Han Ga In Because of Her Gift
Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.19 17:54
[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Says He Almost Called Off Marriage with Han Ga In Because of Her Gift
Actor Yeon Jung Hoon shared that he almost called off his marriage with his wife actress Han Ga In because of something that he received from her as a gift. 

On April 17 episode of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night', Han Ga In featured as a guest. 

While on their way to the next destination, the members of '2 Days & 1 Night' asked Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon if there were any gifts that they received from each other that they remember to this day.

A few moments after thinking, Yeon Jung Hoon said, "I received a letter cake once. Ga In wrote lots of letters to me, then made them into a cake-like shape." 

Han Ga In added, "I wrote a letter every day. I had to put in great time and effort into it. There was this cake as well. Jung Hoon loves cars, so I made a car-shaped birthday cake for him." 
Yeon Jung Hoon
Then, Han Ga In laughed as if she remembered her another one-and-only gift for him. 

Han Ga In said, "Are you guys aware that Jung Hoon is afraid of dragonflies? I love pulling a prank, so I caught a dragonfly, then gave it to him as a present in the past." 

She continued, "We were going somewhere in a car together, and a dragonfly happened to land on the hood. I went to pick it up, and boxed it for Jung Hoon. Then, I gave him the box." 
Yeon Jung Hoon
Yeon Jung Hoon laughed and commented, "Guys, I seriously almost called off my marriage with her at that time. I'm honestly super scared of dragonflies!", while Han Ga In laughed beside him.  

Then, Yeon Jung Hoon was asked why he is that scared of dragonflies.

He laughingly explained, "I got bitten by a dragonfly when I was young. That's why." 
Yeon Jung Hoon
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon met and started dating during the shooting of their drama 'Yellow Handkerchief' (2003). 

They married each other in April 2005; they have one girl and one boy together, who were born in April 2016 and another one in May 2019. 

(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night) 

(SBS Star) 
