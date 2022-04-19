[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Says He Almost Called Off Marriage with Han Ga In Because of Her Gift

On April 17 episode of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night', Han Ga In featured as a guest.
While on their way to the next destination, the members of '2 Days & 1 Night' asked Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon if there were any gifts that they received from each other that they remember to this day.
A few moments after thinking, Yeon Jung Hoon said, "I received a letter cake once. Ga In wrote lots of letters to me, then made them into a cake-like shape."
Han Ga In added, "I wrote a letter every day. I had to put in great time and effort into it. There was this cake as well. Jung Hoon loves cars, so I made a car-shaped birthday cake for him."
Han Ga In said, "Are you guys aware that Jung Hoon is afraid of dragonflies? I love pulling a prank, so I caught a dragonfly, then gave it to him as a present in the past."
She continued, "We were going somewhere in a car together, and a dragonfly happened to land on the hood. I went to pick it up, and boxed it for Jung Hoon. Then, I gave him the box."
Then, Yeon Jung Hoon was asked why he is that scared of dragonflies.
He laughingly explained, "I got bitten by a dragonfly when I was young. That's why."
They married each other in April 2005; they have one girl and one boy together, who were born in April 2016 and another one in May 2019.
(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night)
(SBS Star)