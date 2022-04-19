[SBS Star] SiWon Says SM Ent. Asked Him to Join Their Agency for a Year Before He Joined Them

On April 19 episode of KBS' television show 'AM Plaza', SiWon made a guest appearance.
As he sat on the guest seat, SiWon introduced himself as, "I'm SiWon of Super Junior. I don't know if the word 'Junior' applies to me anymore, but here I am. I made debut in 2005; it's been 17 years since I entered this industry."
The Super Junior member continued, "After Super Junior had our debut stage on a music show, we held a mini fan meeting at this park. About 1,000 fans came to see us then."
He resumed, "At that time, it wasn't so common for a newly-debuted group to gather that many fans at the first meet-up event. I felt really grateful."
SiWon said, "I was actually cast by SM Entertainment in my first year of high school. A casting manager at my agency saw me in front of school, and asked me if I wanted to join the agency."
He continued, "I turned their offer down at first. SM Entertainment tried to scout me for about a year though. They kept asking me to join them."
The hosts' eyebrows went up as they saw his photo and commented, "You really would have stood out among the students at your school! You must've received a lot of offers from other management agencies to make you their trainees as well."
With a shy smile, SiWon answered, "Ah yes. I have, indeed. But my family was initially very against me going into this industry, especially my dad. Nowadays though, he gives me more support than anybody else."
(SBS Star)