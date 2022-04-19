[SBS Star] SiWon Says SM Ent. Asked Him to Join Their Agency for a Year Before He Joined Them

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

SiWon of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared that SM Entertainment asked him to join their agency for a year before he joined them.On April 19 episode of KBS' television show 'AM Plaza', SiWon made a guest appearance.As he sat on the guest seat, SiWon introduced himself as, "I'm SiWon of Super Junior. I don't know if the word 'Junior' applies to me anymore, but here I am. I made debut in 2005; it's been 17 years since I entered this industry."The Super Junior member continued, "After Super Junior had our debut stage on a music show, we held a mini fan meeting at this park. About 1,000 fans came to see us then."He resumed, "At that time, it wasn't so common for a newly-debuted group to gather that many fans at the first meet-up event. I felt really grateful."Then, SiWon was asked how he ended up becoming a member of one of the biggest second generation K-pop boy groups―Super Junior.SiWon said, "I was actually cast by SM Entertainment in my first year of high school. A casting manager at my agency saw me in front of school, and asked me if I wanted to join the agency."He continued, "I turned their offer down at first. SM Entertainment tried to scout me for about a year though. They kept asking me to join them."At the end of his sentence, the production team showed the hosts a photo of SiWon when he was a high school student.The hosts' eyebrows went up as they saw his photo and commented, "You really would have stood out among the students at your school! You must've received a lot of offers from other management agencies to make you their trainees as well."With a shy smile, SiWon answered, "Ah yes. I have, indeed. But my family was initially very against me going into this industry, especially my dad. Nowadays though, he gives me more support than anybody else."(Credit= Online Community, KBS AM Plaza)(SBS Star)