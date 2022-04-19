뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Comedian Yang Se-hyung Saves an Elderly Lady at a Restaurant
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Comedian Yang Se-hyung Saves an Elderly Lady at a Restaurant

[SBS Star] Comedian Yang Se-hyung Saves an Elderly Lady at a Restaurant

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.04.19 13:41 View Count
Yang Se-hyung
Comedian Yang Se-hyung has saved an elderly lady who had difficulty breathing, using the Heimlich maneuver.

According to reports on April 19, Yang Se-hyung visited a restaurant in Dogok-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul on April 17.

While he was having dinner with an acquaintance of him, an elderly woman seating next to Yang Se-hyung's table suddenly had difficulty breathing after choking on her food.

The lady's son first attempted the Heimlich maneuver first, but her airway had still been blocked.

Yang Se-hyung stepped up and tried the maneuver himself, and his attempt was successful.
Master in the House
The 119 paramedics commented, "We received a report from the restaurant at approximately 7:05 PM, saying, 'A customer choked while eating and is unable to breathe.' Then at about 7:07 PM, the restaurant called again and informed that she is fine now."

Previously in 2019, Yang Se-hyung learned CPR and the Heimlich maneuver while filming an episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House'.
Master in the House
In regard to the reports, Yang Se-hyung's agency shared, "It is true that Yang Se-hyung helped an elderly woman at the restaurant. He just did what is right. He says what he learned while filming was very helpful."

'Master in the House' producer Kim Jung-wook commented, "Yang Se-hyung sincerely listens to the masters' lessons, and always works hard to learn from them. More than anything, he reviews what he learns and works to apply it in real life. I think that all built up to this good deed."

He added, "We are trying hard to not only bring laughter with our program, but also make it meaningful and share information. We will continue to prepare more content that is helpful to viewers."
Master in the House
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.