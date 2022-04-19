[SBS Star] Comedian Yang Se-hyung Saves an Elderly Lady at a Restaurant

According to reports on April 19, Yang Se-hyung visited a restaurant in Dogok-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul on April 17.
While he was having dinner with an acquaintance of him, an elderly woman seating next to Yang Se-hyung's table suddenly had difficulty breathing after choking on her food.
The lady's son first attempted the Heimlich maneuver first, but her airway had still been blocked.
Yang Se-hyung stepped up and tried the maneuver himself, and his attempt was successful.
Previously in 2019, Yang Se-hyung learned CPR and the Heimlich maneuver while filming an episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House'.
'Master in the House' producer Kim Jung-wook commented, "Yang Se-hyung sincerely listens to the masters' lessons, and always works hard to learn from them. More than anything, he reviews what he learns and works to apply it in real life. I think that all built up to this good deed."
He added, "We are trying hard to not only bring laughter with our program, but also make it meaningful and share information. We will continue to prepare more content that is helpful to viewers."
(SBS Star)