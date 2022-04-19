[SBS Star] Comedian Yang Se-hyung Saves an Elderly Lady at a Restaurant

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Comedian Yang Se-hyung has saved an elderly lady who had difficulty breathing, using the Heimlich maneuver.According to reports on April 19, Yang Se-hyung visited a restaurant in Dogok-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul on April 17.While he was having dinner with an acquaintance of him, an elderly woman seating next to Yang Se-hyung's table suddenly had difficulty breathing after choking on her food.The lady's son first attempted the Heimlich maneuver first, but her airway had still been blocked.Yang Se-hyung stepped up and tried the maneuver himself, and his attempt was successful.The 119 paramedics commented, "We received a report from the restaurant at approximately 7:05 PM, saying, 'A customer choked while eating and is unable to breathe.' Then at about 7:07 PM, the restaurant called again and informed that she is fine now."Previously in 2019, Yang Se-hyung learned CPR and the Heimlich maneuver while filming an episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House'.In regard to the reports, Yang Se-hyung's agency shared, "It is true that Yang Se-hyung helped an elderly woman at the restaurant. He just did what is right. He says what he learned while filming was very helpful."'Master in the House' producer Kim Jung-wook commented, "Yang Se-hyung sincerely listens to the masters' lessons, and always works hard to learn from them. More than anything, he reviews what he learns and works to apply it in real life. I think that all built up to this good deed."He added, "We are trying hard to not only bring laughter with our program, but also make it meaningful and share information. We will continue to prepare more content that is helpful to viewers."(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)