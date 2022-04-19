[SBS Star] "What the...?" Lee Hyo-ri Questions Why Eun Jiwon Is Under the Same Agency as BLACKPINK

On April 15, Lee Hyo-ri and Eun Jiwon were seen heading to a ski resort in a car, where they were planned to meet hip-hop artist DINDIN, duo KOYOTE's members Shin-ji and Kim Jong-min.
Eun Jiwon answered, "My current agency is YG Entertainment.", which left Lee Hyo-ri open-mouthed.
Lee Hyo-ri commented in surprise, "Seriously? YG Entertainment? I mean, what are you? What are you to be there? Since when were you that big?"
Eun Jiwon burst into laughter and responded, "What do you mean what are you to be at YG Entertainment?! YG Entertainment has been my home for years."
Eun Jiwon nodded and answered, "Yeah, I am."
Lee Hyo-ri replied, "What the heck! For real? I thought you were just a useless old guy, but it turns out you are actually on a roll right now!"
"What was that what the heck about? This doesn't mean that I'm on a roll or anything.", Eun Jiwon said while laughing.
(Credit= TVING Seoul Check-in, YG Entertainment)
(SBS Star)