[SBS Star] "Yang Hyun Suk Threatened Me, Saying, 'It's Easy to Kill You'"

On April 18, the third trial of Yang Hyun Suk was held at the Seoul Central District Court.
The former YG Entertainment CEO was handed over to the trial on charges of persuading and intimidating a former trainee to retract her testimony against B.I when she alleged that B.I had purchased illicit drugs.
The former singer trainee Hahn, who is known to be the person who initially reported B.I's drug purchases, testified as a witness at the trial.
When asked, "Is it true that defendant Yang Hyun Suk said to the witness, 'I can see all the testimony statements. You are in the entertainment industry, and it's easy for me to kill you'?", Hahn replied, "Yes."
Hahn elaborated, "At the time, I really thought that I would die if I don't listen to his words. I was so scared because he threatened me so much. He didn't seem like the person I knew."
(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, YG Entertainment)
