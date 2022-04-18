뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IVE LEESEO Talks About Her Past When She Kissed Han Hyo Joo on the Lips
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IVE LEESEO Talks About Her Past When She Kissed Han Hyo Joo on the Lips

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IVE LEESEO Talks About Her Past When She Kissed Han Hyo Joo on the Lips

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.18 18:09 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IVE LEESEO Talks About Her Past When She Kissed Han Hyo Joo on the Lips
Rookie K-pop girl group IVE's member LEESEO shared that she kissed actress Han Hyo Joo on the lips back in the day. 

On April 14, one popular YouTube channel 'MMTG' shared a video of IVE's interview on its channel. 

During the interview, the host Jaejae asked LEESEO if she remembers featuring in SBS' television show 'Hanbam' when she was little. 
LEESEO
Then, the video of 'Hanbam' from that time started to play. 

The video showed baby LEESEO in her mother's arms, wearing a cute but comfortable-looking flower-patterned dress. 

Han Hyo Joo looked at LEESEO with a big smile as if she found her adorable, and asked her for a kiss on the lips after going close to her. 

Without hesitation, LEESEO gave her a kiss on the lips and smiled back. 
LEESEO
Regarding this, LEESEO told Jaejae, "Ah yes, I know about this.", and said while looking at the camera, "Hello, Han Hyo Joo sunbae-nim."

IVE's maknae explained, "Han Hyo Joo and the team of 'Hanbam' was trying to interview my mom who went out to throw away food waste." 

She continued, "But I was too young that I don't actually remember this day. My mom told me about it when I aged a little more." 

Jaejae wowed and responded, "How cool is that? Han Hyo Joo must've found you really cute." 
 

LEESEO is the youngest member of IVE, who was born in 2007; she is 15 years old. 

(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.