[SBS Star] VIDEO: IVE LEESEO Talks About Her Past When She Kissed Han Hyo Joo on the Lips

Rookie K-pop girl group IVE's member LEESEO shared that she kissed actress Han Hyo Joo on the lips back in the day.On April 14, one popular YouTube channel 'MMTG' shared a video of IVE's interview on its channel.During the interview, the host Jaejae asked LEESEO if she remembers featuring in SBS' television show 'Hanbam' when she was little.Then, the video of 'Hanbam' from that time started to play.The video showed baby LEESEO in her mother's arms, wearing a cute but comfortable-looking flower-patterned dress.Han Hyo Joo looked at LEESEO with a big smile as if she found her adorable, and asked her for a kiss on the lips after going close to her.Without hesitation, LEESEO gave her a kiss on the lips and smiled back.Regarding this, LEESEO told Jaejae, "Ah yes, I know about this.", and said while looking at the camera, "Hello, Han Hyo Joo sunbae-nim."IVE's maknae explained, "Han Hyo Joo and the team of 'Hanbam' was trying to interview my mom who went out to throw away food waste."She continued, "But I was too young that I don't actually remember this day. My mom told me about it when I aged a little more."Jaejae wowed and responded, "How cool is that? Han Hyo Joo must've found you really cute."LEESEO is the youngest member of IVE, who was born in 2007; she is 15 years old.(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube)(SBS Star)