뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Well-known K-pop Dancer Na Ha-eun Reportedly Joins SM Entertainment to Begin Training
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Well-known K-pop Dancer Na Ha-eun Reportedly Joins SM Entertainment to Begin Training

[SBS Star] Well-known K-pop Dancer Na Ha-eun Reportedly Joins SM Entertainment to Begin Training

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.18 17:04 View Count
[SBS Star] Well-known K-pop Dancer Na Ha-eun Reportedly Joins SM Entertainment to Begin Training
K-pop Dancer Na Ha-eun reportedly began her training at SM Entertainment. 

On April 18, one news outlet released an interview of entrepreneur Park Seong-ho. 

He ran a dance academy for children for years, and recently established his own management agency. 

One of his students at his dance academy was Na Ha-eun. 
Na Ha-eun
Na Ha-eun is a talented young dancer, who covered various K-pop performances. 

She is known for her awesome dancing skills as well as her ability to amazingly express different emotions while dancing.

Since the young age, she showed off her talent in lots of television shows and music festivals. 

For some time, she has been running her own YouTube channel, which has over 5 million subscribers. 

She is currently 14 years old (Korean age), attending middle school.
 

In this interview, Park Seong-ho revealed that Na Ha-eun recently became a trainee at SM Entertainment. 

This article rapidly spread online, and lots of K-pop fans expressed excitement about the likelihood of Na Ha-eun making debut as a member of SM Entertainment's girl group. 
 

(Credit= '[Awesome Haeun]어썸하은' YouTube, 'awesomehaeun' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.