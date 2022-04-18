[SBS Star] Well-known K-pop Dancer Na Ha-eun Reportedly Joins SM Entertainment to Begin Training

이미지 확대하기

Na Ha-eun is a talented young dancer, who covered various K-pop performances.

K-pop Dancer Na Ha-eun reportedly began her training at SM Entertainment.On April 18, one news outlet released an interview of entrepreneur Park Seong-ho.He ran a dance academy for children for years, and recently established his own management agency.One of his students at his dance academy was Na Ha-eun.She is known for her awesome dancing skills as well as her ability to amazingly express different emotions while dancing.Since the young age, she showed off her talent in lots of television shows and music festivals.For some time, she has been running her own YouTube channel, which has over 5 million subscribers.She is currently 14 years old (Korean age), attending middle school.In this interview, Park Seong-ho revealed that Na Ha-eun recently became a trainee at SM Entertainment.This article rapidly spread online, and lots of K-pop fans expressed excitement about the likelihood of Na Ha-eun making debut as a member of SM Entertainment's girl group.(Credit= '[Awesome Haeun]어썸하은' YouTube, 'awesomehaeun' Instagram)(SBS Star)