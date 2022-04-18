[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Says He Dated Many Girls Who He Met on Reality Dating Shows

이미지 확대하기

HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared that he dated a lot of girls who he met on reality dating shows.On April 16 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', HeeChul revealed an interesting fact.During the talk, one of the guests singer Lee Seok Hoon talked about meeting his wife through a reality dating show.Lee Seok Hoon said, "My wife grabbed my attention on one reality dating show that I previously featured in. But I took that as part of my job, so I was just going to go home without asking her for her number at first."He continued, "But we kept ending up as a 'couple' on the show. We filmed for two days, and at the end of our shooting, I felt like she was the one for me. I was like, 'If I were to get married, it would be her.' So, I asked her for her number after our shooting."Then, the host Kang Ho-dong asked around, "Does that sort of thing happen a lot? I've hosted many reality dating shows in the past, but I don't know if any of those people who ended up being a 'couple' in the show dated in real life or not."HeeChul shared his experience, "I've dated a lot of girls that I became a 'couple' on reality dating shows. I even dated the ones who I ended up not becoming a 'couple'."He laughed and carried on, "As I kept on dating someone in real life after being on them, my agency stopped me from going on reality dating shows in the end."Then, another host Min Kyung-hoon responded, "I've never dated any girls who I met on reality dating shows, because I've already said that I loved them on the shows only days after I got to know them. It just didn't seem right."HeeChul disagreed and commented while laughing, "I like that way of dating. When I said that I loved them, I really started to feel like I loved them."(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, 'kimheenim' Instagram)(SBS Star)