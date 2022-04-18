뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Makes Sure ARMY Do Not See a Sexy Photo Behind Him During the Live
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Makes Sure ARMY Do Not See a Sexy Photo Behind Him During the Live

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Makes Sure ARMY Do Not See a Sexy Photo Behind Him During the Live

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.18 14:49
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Makes Sure ARMY Do Not See a Sexy Photo Behind Him During the Live
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN made sure that their fans (ARMY) did not see a sexy photo behind him during the group's live broadcast.

On April 16, JIMIN and his fellow members V, J-HOPE and JUNGKOOK went live on NAVER V LIVE following their concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' that took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the United States. 

The live broadcast was held in the living area in their hotel room in Las Vegas. 

They sat in front of the large couch with some food on the table in front of them. 

There was a big picture behind the couch, but it was weirdly covered with couch cushions. 
JIMIN
Not long after the live broadcast began, JIMIN happened to drop the cushions by a little.

Right then, JIMIN freaked out and quickly put the cushions back together. 

He commented, "Wow, that was close. It could have been a disaster. ARMY shouldn't see that picture! It may surprise ARMY, so that's why I'm trying to keep it well-covered." 

J-HOPE laughingly responded, "The picture behind the couch is very sexy. Maybe it's because this is Vegas." 
 

A few minutes later when V lay down on the couch, he accidentally touched the cushions and some of them fell. 

As soon as JIMIN noticed this, his eyes widened in great surprise, then instantly went over to put them back. 

V also got up, and helped JIMIN stack the cushions up the top of the couch again. 
JIMIN
Later on though, they discovered that JUNGKOOK had gone live on NAVER V LIVE without covering the picture some days ahead that ARMY had already seen what was behind them.

It was a picture of a man and woman tightly holding each other in water with revealing swimsuits on. 

After discovering this, JUNGKOOK's eyes shook as he did not realize this when he was on live, and JIMIN playfully scolded him for not being careful. 
JIMIN
(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)  
