뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Members Fly Back to Korea to Prepare Their June Comeback
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS Members Fly Back to Korea to Prepare Their June Comeback

[SBS Star] BTS Members Fly Back to Korea to Prepare Their June Comeback

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.04.18 14:00 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Members Fly Back to Korea to Prepare Their June Comeback
The members of K-pop boy group BTS will be flying back to Korea to prepare for their new album release in June.

According to reports on April 18, BTS will be arriving at the Incheon International Airport in the early morning of April 19.

All members except RM have completed their scheduled activities in the United States, so RM will come back with a different flight.
BTS BTSLast weekend, BTS held the last concert of 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' in success.

As they have wrapped up their scheduled concert in the United States, the members plan to focus on the preparation of a new album.
BTSBTS' management agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, confirmed that the release date of BTS' upcoming album is set to be on June 10.

Fans are speculating that the new album will be the group's 5th full album, as it has been over two years since the release of BTS' 4th full album.

(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.