[SBS Star] BTS Members Fly Back to Korea to Prepare Their June Comeback

The members of K-pop boy group BTS will be flying back to Korea to prepare for their new album release in June.According to reports on April 18, BTS will be arriving at the Incheon International Airport in the early morning of April 19.All members except RM have completed their scheduled activities in the United States, so RM will come back with a different flight.Last weekend, BTS held the last concert of 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' in success.As they have wrapped up their scheduled concert in the United States, the members plan to focus on the preparation of a new album.BTS' management agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, confirmed that the release date of BTS' upcoming album is set to be on June 10.Fans are speculating that the new album will be the group's 5th full album, as it has been over two years since the release of BTS' 4th full album.(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)