[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Opens Up About the Difficulty of Conceiving a Child

Singer Lee Hyo-ri has opened up about her struggles in conceiving a child due to her age.On April 15 episode of TVING's variety show 'Seoul Check-in', Lee Hyo-ri talked about the difficulty of having a child.While having a talk with her longtime friend singer Kim Jong-min, Lee Hyo-ri was asked if she had plans to have a baby.To this, Lee Hyo-ri said, "I really do. But it's not as easy as it seems. I think it's because of my age."The 42-year-old singer also gave advice to Kim Jong-min, who was also born in 1979.She said, "If you are also thinking of having a child one day, then you should get married soon."Back in September 2013, Lee Hyo-ri tied the knot with singer-songwriter Lee Sang-soon.Lee Hyo-ri once revealed that she started to take supplements in order to prepare for pregnancy.(Credit= TVING Seoul Check-in, JTBC Hyo-ri's Homestay)(SBS Star)