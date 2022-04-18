뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Opens Up About the Difficulty of Conceiving a Child
Published 2022.04.18 11:39 View Count
Singer Lee Hyo-ri has opened up about her struggles in conceiving a child due to her age.

On April 15 episode of TVING's variety show 'Seoul Check-in', Lee Hyo-ri talked about the difficulty of having a child.

While having a talk with her longtime friend singer Kim Jong-min, Lee Hyo-ri was asked if she had plans to have a baby.
Lee Hyo-ri Opens Up About the Difficulty of Conceiving a ChildTo this, Lee Hyo-ri said, "I really do. But it's not as easy as it seems. I think it's because of my age."

The 42-year-old singer also gave advice to Kim Jong-min, who was also born in 1979.

She said, "If you are also thinking of having a child one day, then you should get married soon."
Lee Hyo-ri Opens Up About the Difficulty of Conceiving a ChildBack in September 2013, Lee Hyo-ri tied the knot with singer-songwriter Lee Sang-soon.

Lee Hyo-ri once revealed that she started to take supplements in order to prepare for pregnancy.
Lee Hyo-ri Opens Up About the Difficulty of Conceiving a Child(Credit= TVING Seoul Check-in, JTBC Hyo-ri's Homestay)

(SBS Star)
