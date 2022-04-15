[SBS Star] SHINee KEY Swims with His Hat on; the Hat Surprisingly Does Not Come Off at All

KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee was spotted swimming with a hat, which surprisingly did not come off for once while he swam.Recently, one past episode of MBC's television show 'I Live Alone' went viral online.In this episode, KEY was seen at a swimming pool with the soldiers that he spent his military days with.Instead of putting on a swimming cap or keeping his head free, he wore a bucket hat.As it was an unsual item to wear at a swimming pool, Jeon Hyun-moo, who was watching this in the studio with KEY raised a question to him.Jeon Hyun-moo commented, "Is that a K-pop star thing? Isn't it going to come off?"But to Jeon Hyun Moo's surprise, the hat did not come off even though KEY completely went into the water.KEY was even turned upside down from a tube, but his hat remained on his head.Jeon Hyun Moo asked KEY, "That's so weird. It should come off by now. How is that possible? Did you glue your hat to your head or something?"Comedienne Park Na-rae also wowed at how secure the hat was his head despite the fact that he was moving so much.KEY laughed and finally shared a secret behind his hat that almost seems as if it is part of his body.He laughingly explained, "I bought a smaller size hat, and wore that under that one. I have to like lock my head to the small hat, then the bigger hat after."(Credit= MBC I Live Alone)(SBS Star)