[SBS Star] "I Actually Lost My First Baby During Pregnancy" Han Ga In Shares Her Painful Past
Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.15 16:01
Actress Han Ga In shared that she had a miscarriage in the past. 

On April 15 episode of SBS' television show 'Circle House', Han Ga In revealed her heartbreaking experience. 
Han Ga InHan Ga In said, "My life is all about my children. They always come before me. I would say about 95% of my life centers around them, and there is a reason why I became like this." 

She continued, "For about 10 years after I got married, we didn't really want a child yet. When we decided that it was about time, we managed to conceive our first child right away. After I found out that I was pregnant, I was so excited about becoming a mom." 

She resumed, "But the baby didn't stay with us for long. It was around when I was eight to nine weeks into pregnancy that the baby's heart stopped beating. We lost our first child like that." 
Han Ga InThen, Han Ga In explained that she got pregnant again following the IVF attempt. 

The actress stated, "As I didn't want to lose another one, I was careful even to walk. I was really scared that something may go wrong again." 

She went on, "For the 40 weeks that I was pregnant, I only stayed at home. I was afraid to go outside." 

"Because I went through such difficult times, my children are more precious to me. They mean so much to me.", she added. 
Han Ga InHan Ga In married actor Yeon Jung Hoon in May 2005 after dating for about two years. 

The couple have two children―one girl and one boy―together.

(Credit= SBS Circle House)

(SBS Star) 
