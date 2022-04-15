뉴스
[SBS Star] Boom Shares that Hyeri Filled His Wedding with the Sound of Her Laugh
Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.15 14:14
Entertainer Boom revealed that Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girls' Day laughed so much at his wedding. 

On April 9, Boom married his non-celebrity girlfriend, who he had started dating after being friends for a long time. 

Then on April 12 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Boomboom Power', Boom spoke about the day of his wedding. 

Boom said, "As I wasn't so serious at my wedding, I thought I should at least be serious when I say my wedding vow. With my calmest voice, I said, 'I, Lee Min-ho (Boom's real name), take you...' I said nothing more after that, but all guests started laughing." 

He continued, "None of them even tried to stop themselves from laughing; they were just laughing out loud. They didn't even care about the fact that I was looking at them. Later on, I found out that it was because they thought seeing me doing something serious itself was too funny." 
BoomAs they laughed, Boom stated that he gave up on being serious and turned to his normal self.

Boom said, "I still had to say my wedding vow. This time, I was like, 'I, shakkiroo (part of Boom's playful nickname) Lee Min-ho...', then everyone laughed harder." 

He laughed and resumed, "Hyeri was the loudest person to laugh there. She was like cracking up. When I heard her laugh, I thought she turned into a crow or something. Her laugh sounded like a crow cawing." 
Boom BoomBoom and Hyeri became close after featuring in a popular television show 'Amazing Saturday'. 

Hyeri was a member of 'Amazing Saturday' from April 2018 until October 2020. 

(Credit= 'hjballet80' 'nojihoon_' 'xxteukxx' 'hyeri_0609' 'hanhae1990' 'boomboom_power_' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
