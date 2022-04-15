[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW Reveals that He Earned 1,000% in Profit from Stock Investments

▲ File Photo (RIGHT)

ONEW of K-pop boy group SHINee revealed his profits earned from stock investments.On the April 14 episode of SBS Power FM's 'Cultwo Show', ONEW and singer Jessi made a guest appearance to promote their new albums.During the show, ONEW revealed that he earned some profit from stock investments.ONEW said, "I originally invested in stocks a lot, but I reduced my stocks a bit. Now I only have my long-term investments."When asked about his special method of investing, ONEW shared, "There's no such thing, really. If I think a company is reliable, then I leave it there for a long time."He continued to explain, "Everyone has different goals. I don't rely on fluctuations. I focus on their worth, look into their future, and invest."Lastly, ONEW said, "I don't even look at the stocks. One of my stocks made a 1,000% profit, but I don't know about the current situation of it. I just know that it increased."ONEW previously revealed that he owned American electric vehicle company Tesla's stocks since four years ago.(Credit= SBS Cultwo Show, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)