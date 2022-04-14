[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Picks aespa as a Hoobae Group that He Wants to Treat to a Meal

SUHO of K-pop boy group EXO shared that he wants to treat girl group aespa to a meal.On April 11 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Radio Show', SUHO made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Park Myung-soo said, "SUHO, is 'open wallet' really your nickname? I heard that you often pay for things for your agency hoobaes."SUHO answered, "Ah yes, if I bump into a hoobae group of my agency at a coffee shop or restaurant, I would generally pay for them."Then, Park Myung-soo asked, "If you could buy a meal to one group between NCT or aespa, which group would you want to buy a meal to?"Without hesitation, SUHO responded, "I probably would buy a meal to aespa. aespa is a hoobae group even to NCT, so..."The K-pop star continued, "Actually, aespa made debut when I was in the military. Around the time when they debuted, I met with some actors that I'm close to."He resumed, "We met at a restaurant where we could get a view of the Seokchon Lake. After each of us gave an update on our lives, they suddenly asked me a question about aespa."He added, "They were like, 'aespa, who just made debut, are they pretty?' Yes, they are under the same agency as EXO, but I had not met them yet, as I was in the military.", then laughed.After that, Park Myung-soo asked whether SUHO has a dream of becoming the director of SM Entertainment one day.SUHO laughed and responded, "I mean, it would be great if I could become one, but you have to stay with the company for very long in order to become one."He continued, "There are too many sunbaes at SM Entertainment, who have been with the company for years longer than I have. For instance, TVXQ! have been there for like 25 years!"(Credit= 'gpark_radio' Instagram, KBS Cool FM Radio Show, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)